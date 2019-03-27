×
4 clubs who could still win a treble this season

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
614   //    27 Mar 2019, 08:07 IST

Barcelona are still in the hunt for a treble
Barcelona are still in the hunt for a treble

Club football returns with a bang this weekend and we are in for some tantalizing fixtures across the various leagues after a two-week break to prosecute international qualifiers and friendlies.

The biggest clubs on the continent would resume hostilities in a bid to claim domestic superiority, while some select few would also have one eye on the continent.

Every club seeks to win trophies, as it serves as justification for all the hardwork done over the season and while some have a plethora of trophies to show for their efforts through the years, others can only look on in envy.

At the very highest echelon of European football's hierarchy lies just a select few clubs who are expected to always win every trophy they contest. While this is not possible, they always give it their best shot, making a resolve to try to have another go the next season.

However, for all the attempts made at winning all trophies available, only even a select fewer have managed to do so in a season, conquering all before them in every competition they participate in.

Winning a Treble of the league, domestic cup, and continental competition is seen as the highest achievement of any team. The feat is so rare that only seven clubs throughout European footballing history have managed it (even though Barca have somehow managed to do it twice).

It remains a dream which has eluded some giants like Chelsea, Juventus, AC Milan and even the mythical Real Madrid among others. This is a quest which would remain elusive for the aforementioned clubs for at least one more season, as they have all either been knocked out of or stand no chance of winning all trophies available this season.

However, there are some clubs still in the running to achieve a treble this season. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at four clubs who are still in with a shot of winning a continental treble this term.

#4 FC Porto

FC Porto v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
FC Porto v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Porto are perennial participants in the Champions League but have not really made an impact in the latter stages since their surprise triumph in 2004.

They had earlier won the tournament in 1987 and completed a remarkable comeback victory to eliminate AS Roma in the last round.

The Dragons have been paired with Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and would square up against the winner of the clash between Barcelona and Manchester United if they can successfully see off The Reds.

With over 60 major honors won, Porto are by far the most successful club in Portuguese football history, but have never managed to get their hands on a treble in their illustrious history.

This season offers an opportunity to rectify that, as they currently sit in second place, tied on points with Benfica in first on the Primeira Liga table, while they also have a date with Braga in the semi-final of the Portuguese Cup.

They could have been on course for a quadruple, but narrowly lost out in the Portuguese League Cup final on penalties to Sporting Lisbon in January.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
