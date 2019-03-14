×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona's Dembele out 3-4 weeks because of muscle injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
151   //    14 Mar 2019, 17:47 IST
AP Image

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says forward Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for up to a month because of a left leg muscle injury, putting in doubt his availability for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Dembele was a second-half substitute as Barcelona routed Lyon 5-1 in the second leg of the round of 16 on Wednesday, scoring the fifth goal at Camp Nou Stadium.

The team says tests on Thursday show a ruptured muscle, and the player will need three to four weeks to recover.

The first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals begin on April 9.

Dembele has been a regular in the starting lineup. The Frenchman has 14 goals with Barcelona this season, three in the Champions League. He hadn't scored since a Spanish league match in January.

Barcelona is entering the final period of the Spanish league, where it has a seven-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

It will face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final in May.

Associated Press
NEWS
Real Madrid's Vazquez and Carvajal out with muscle injuries
RELATED STORY
Barcelona goalkeeper Cillessen out for six weeks
RELATED STORY
Dembele worry for Barcelona ahead of Lyon showdown
RELATED STORY
Barca winger Dembele out for 15 days
RELATED STORY
UEFA: Barcelona unlikely to play Dembele
RELATED STORY
Sanchez out 'for six to eight weeks'
RELATED STORY
How Ousmane Dembele has overcome injuries, disciplinary issues and media scrutiny to become a key player for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Another injury blow for Man Utd, Sanchez ruled out for 6-8 weeks
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer confirms Sanchez out for four to six weeks
RELATED STORY
Dembele is better than Neymar, claims Barcelona's Bartomeu
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us