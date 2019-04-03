×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

La Liga 18/19: Villareal 4-4 Barcelona - 5 talking points from the match

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
3.51K   //    03 Apr 2019, 08:55 IST

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona and Villareal played out one of the most entertaining matches of the La Liga season as they canceled themselves in an exhilarating 4-4 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Having thrown away a two-goal lead to lose away to Celta Vigo over the last weekend in a relegation six-pointer, the Yellow Submarines were eager to make up for that but saw lightning strike twice in the space of four days as they once again let a two-goal lead slip in the final minute against the Blaugrana.

The hosts had themselves performed creditably well to claw their way back from a two-goal deficit early on to take the lead but will be cursing themselves for letting their guard down in the final few minutes.

The stalemate takes Villareal two point clear of the relegation zone, although they have played a game more than Celta Vigo who lie in 18th place and take on bottom-placed Huesca later today.

For their part, Barcelona saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to eight points ahead of the mega-showdown with Atletico Madrid this weekend. In this piece, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the memorable La Liga fixture.

#5 Valverde almost pays the price for rotation

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga
FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

Barcelona's solid performance this term means they are one of four clubs still in the running to win a treble this season.

This means that unlike a lot of other clubs, Barca still have their focus on multiple fronts, with each competition still taking priority in the eyes of Ernesto Valverde.

It is no hidden secret that as we approach the home run of the season, the potential for injuries increases as the nine-month arduous journey of a football season begins to take a toll on player's bodies.

Advertisement

As such, it is usually advisable for coaches to rotate players in a bid to maintain freshness and continue their quest for success.

It is in keeping with this template that Valverde approached this match, naming a weakened starting lineup which saw the exclusion of sure first team starters like Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, and Ivan Rakitic.

This is in no way taking anything away from the players who started, as they are all quality footballers in their own right, but the Villareal players must have sensed more opportunity than would have been the case had Valverde fielded his strongest eleven.

As it happened, the resting of Messi and co gave the hosts the impetus to go all out against Barcelona and they almost got all three points until the introduction of the big gun himself from the bench.

Valverde's inspired substitutions helped turn the tide back in Barcelona's favor, but it very well could have tuned out differently.



1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Villarreal Club de Futbol Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
La Liga 2018/19, Villareal 2-2 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Villarreal 4-4 Barcelona; 5 players who were brilliant for Barcelona in their comeback
RELATED STORY
Villarreal vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups - La Liga 2018-19 predicted lineups | Villarreal, Barcelona injury news and more
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Misery continues for Real Madrid as they are yet to fill the gap left by Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Real Betis 1-4 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2-2 Valencia: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Espanyol Preview: La Liga Match Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
FT ATL GIR
2 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Girona
FT ESP GET
1 - 1
 Espanyol vs Getafe
FT VIL BAR
4 - 4
 Villarreal vs Barcelona
Today ATH LEV 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Levante
Tomorrow EIB RAY 12:00 AM Eibar vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow HUE CEL 12:00 AM Huesca vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow VAL REA 01:00 AM Valencia vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow SEV DEP 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés
05 Apr LEG REA 12:00 AM Leganés vs Real Valladolid
05 Apr REA REA 01:00 AM Real Sociedad vs Real Betis
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us