×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League 2018-19: A look at the Quarter-Finalists

Kaushik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
40   //    16 Mar 2019, 11:29 IST

Only eight teams remain in the Champions League
Only eight teams remain in the Champions League

The business end of the Champions League is finally here. The stage is all set for the eight remaining teams to duke it out to see who will lift the trophy come June.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League took place on Friday. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Barcelona, Ajax, Juventus, and Porto are the teams in the last-eight stage of the competition.

Notably, no German team made it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005-06. On the other hand, four English teams are in the last eight for the first time in a decade. Spain, Italy, Portugal, and the Netherlands all have one team each.

Here is a look at the eight remaining teams in the Champions League quarter-finals:

#1 Liverpool F.C. (England)


The Reds have had quite a daunting run to the Champions League quarter-finals. Drawn with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool were definitely in a tough group. The team from Merseyside began the competition in the best possible way by beating PSG at Anfield. Away form was a big problem for Jurgen Klopp's men as they lost all three matches on the road in group stages. Only a win on matchday 6 against Napoli put them through to the Round of 16.

In the Round of 16, Liverpool faced German champions Bayern Munich. The first leg ended in a goalless draw at Anfield. In the second leg, Liverpool completely dominated a lacklustre Munich side to win 3-1 on the night and on aggregate.

Liverpool's quarter-final opponents are FC Porto.

#2 FC Porto (Portugal)


Advertisement

FC Porto had an easy run in the group stages. The Portuguese side were drawn alongside Schalke 04, Lokomotiv Moscow and Galatasaray. A draw in the first match against Schalke proved to be the only blemish on a near-perfect run for Porto. They comfortably topped the group and faced AS Roma in the Round of 16.

In the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, Roma beat them 2-1 in Italy. In the second leg, Porto won 3-1 to progress to the last eight with an aggregate of 4-3.

FC Porto's quarter-final opponents are Liverpool.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Champions League Draws
Kaushik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Just an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, F1, WWE, and some other sports. Biased towards Liverpool FC and Scuderia Ferrari. A supporter of Northeast United (hometown club).
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 4 possible Quarter-Final matches that fans would love to watch
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes wild as UEFA Champions League draws get announced on Friday 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Europe's power centre returns to England
RELATED STORY
Champions League Round of 16 - 2018/19: 5 things that nobody expected to happen
RELATED STORY
Winners and losers from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw and Twitter reactions
RELATED STORY
5 teams who bucked the odds and went on to win the Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 6 winners and losers from the round of 16 draw
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Quarterfinals: Predictions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us