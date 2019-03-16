Champions League 2018-19: A look at the Quarter-Finalists

Only eight teams remain in the Champions League

The business end of the Champions League is finally here. The stage is all set for the eight remaining teams to duke it out to see who will lift the trophy come June.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League took place on Friday. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Barcelona, Ajax, Juventus, and Porto are the teams in the last-eight stage of the competition.

Notably, no German team made it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005-06. On the other hand, four English teams are in the last eight for the first time in a decade. Spain, Italy, Portugal, and the Netherlands all have one team each.

Here is a look at the eight remaining teams in the Champions League quarter-finals:

#1 Liverpool F.C. (England)

The Reds have had quite a daunting run to the Champions League quarter-finals. Drawn with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool were definitely in a tough group. The team from Merseyside began the competition in the best possible way by beating PSG at Anfield. Away form was a big problem for Jurgen Klopp's men as they lost all three matches on the road in group stages. Only a win on matchday 6 against Napoli put them through to the Round of 16.

In the Round of 16, Liverpool faced German champions Bayern Munich. The first leg ended in a goalless draw at Anfield. In the second leg, Liverpool completely dominated a lacklustre Munich side to win 3-1 on the night and on aggregate.

Liverpool's quarter-final opponents are FC Porto.

#2 FC Porto (Portugal)

FC Porto had an easy run in the group stages. The Portuguese side were drawn alongside Schalke 04, Lokomotiv Moscow and Galatasaray. A draw in the first match against Schalke proved to be the only blemish on a near-perfect run for Porto. They comfortably topped the group and faced AS Roma in the Round of 16.

In the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, Roma beat them 2-1 in Italy. In the second leg, Porto won 3-1 to progress to the last eight with an aggregate of 4-3.

FC Porto's quarter-final opponents are Liverpool.

