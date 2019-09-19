Champions League 2019-20: 3 players who stood out in the 2-2 draw between Atletico Madrid and Juventus

Atletico Madrid played out a 2-2 draw with Italian league champions Juventus at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in their first game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Diego Simeone's men were staring at defeat after goals from Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi had sent Maurizio Sarri's side ahead. But a goal from Stefan Savic gave them a little hope, before Hector Herrera equalized in the dying minutes of the game.

Although Juventus now carry forward an away goal advantage, Atletico can be proud of their performance. On that note, we pick out three players from the two sides who stood out on Wednesday.

1) Kieran Trippier

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier

Atletico Madrid's English right-back Kieran Trippier was like a rock at the heart of his side's defence at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Moving to Madrid in a multi-million move in the summer from Tottenham Hotspur, Trippier has adjusted well to life in Spain.

The dynamic wing-back, who can excel in both defence and attack, showed on Wednesday why he was pursued ferociously and ultimately signed by Simeone. Against Juventus, Trippier won the assist for Hector Herrera's 90th-minute goal which allowed his side to equalize. The Englishman had attempted 11 crosses in the game and finally saw his efforts bear fruit.

Coming up against Cristiano Ronaldo at times, Trippier held his own and allowed his side to breathe freely. After a tumultuous 2018-19 season in the Premier League which led to his departure from London, he has finally gained traction and shown everyone why he is one of the best fullbacks in the business.

2) Juan Cuadrado

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado, who scored Juventus' first goal of the match in the 48th minute thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain assist, was in top form at the Wanda Metropolitano and continuously troubled Atletico Madrid's defenders.

Among all of the Old Lady's midfielders Cuadrado was the one who stood out the most, although Blaise Matuidi wasn't too bad either. Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira had ordinary games.

The Colombian should be a big figure in Juventus' manager Maurizio Sarri's plans as he is someone who can both hold the ball up and free the others or attack relentlessly himself, as he showed on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old has had three appearances this season, in which he showed why he must be played more often. Although he also picked up a yellow card at the Wanda Metropolitano for a clash with Renan Lodi, he was the standout player from both the teams.

3) Alex Sandro

Juventus' Alex Sandro

Juventus' regular left-back Alex Sandro, who was signed in 2015, produced a stupendous performance on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian has appeared in four matches this season under new manager Sarri and has shown why he remains the first choice for the left full-back position. On Wednesday Sandro provided the assist for Blaise Matuidi's 65th minute goal, which was wildly cheered on by the travelling away fans.

Sandro came up against Portuguese wonderkid Joao Felix in the clash but was able to hold his own with relative ease. The man from Catanduva was rock solid in defence, and manager Sarri will be proud of his performance.