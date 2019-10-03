Champions League 2019-20: 3 reasons why Barcelona completed a 2-1 comeback win over Inter Milan

Barcelona completed a comeback victory

Both Inter Milan and Barcelona came into their Group F Champions League fixture at the Camp Nou on the back of domestic wins during the weekend. However, while the Italians have started the campaign in roaring form, winning their first six matches of the campaign to sit top of the Serie A table, Barcelona have flattered to deceive and are currently placed 4th in LaLiga.

The two sides posted stalemates in their opening Champions League fixtures and with Borussia Dortmund having dispatched Slavia Prague 2-0 earlier in the day to go top of the table, the onus was on Barcelona and Inter to issue a response by picking up all three points.

Antonio Conte's men seemed to be on their way to doing so when Lautaro Martinez put them ahead inside the first four minutes. But a second-half brace from Luis Suarez ensured that the Nerrazurri left Catalunya empty-handed.

Barcelona showed great resilience to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat, and here we look at three factors that contributed to their comeback win over Inter Milan.

#3 Their incredible home form

Barcelona have not lost at home in the Champions League since April 2013

When Barcelona defeated Lyon 5-1 in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 fixture last season, it saw the Blaugrana break the 17-year-old record for most unbeaten games at home (29) set by Bayern Munich between 1998 and 2002.

Further wins against Manchester United and Liverpool meant that Barcelona came into this season with a staggering run of 32 matches undefeated at home in the Champions League.

The last time the Catalans lost at Camp Nou on the continent was way back in April 2013 in that infamous 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich which was part of the 7-0 semifinal aggregate loss.

To put this into perspective, the last time Barcelona fell to a Champions League defeat at Camp Nou, Sir Alex Ferguson was still the coach of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo had just one Ballon d'Or and was still the most expensive player of all time, while Neymar still starred for Santos.

In that time, Barcelona have played 32 games, winning 29 and drawing just three, while they have scored a staggering 98 goals and conceded just 14.

When Lautaro Martinez put Inter Milan ahead, the Italians were on course to become the first side since Rubin Kazan in 2009 to defeat Barcelona at home in the Champions League group stage. But that did not happen as Barcelona rallied to grab all three points.

Their away from might leave a lot to be desired, but when it comes to Camp Nou, Barcelona are an entirely different proposition. Despite not being at their fluent best, they still did enough to ensure that their record-breaking run at home continues.

