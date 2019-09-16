Champions League 2019-20: 5 bold predictions for Liverpool's campaign

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 313 // 16 Sep 2019, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool

Liverpool have been nearly unstoppable in Europe over the last couple of years, reaching the final in both 2018 and 2019. They won last season, after an incredible campaign filled with twists, turns and drama to the highest order.

Their matches against the likes of PSG, Napoli and especially Barcelona were truly memorable.

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

But now it is time to defend their crown. The new Champions League season begins this week, and many clubs will be raring to go. Liverpool will not be the only major contenders, as various giants of European football will want to step back into the picture.

Jürgen Klopp's men will hope to retain the Champions League when the final rolls around in Istanbul at the end of May. But will they be in the conversation come the end of the season?

Here are five bold predictions for Liverpool in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

#5 They will have a slow start

Napoli is an extremely tough place.

Liverpool will begin their Champions League title defense at a familiar venue, a place where they suffered a potentially devastating blow last season. The Reds just about managed to scrape through their group, after losing all three of their away games.

The first of those came at Stadio San Paolo, the home of Napoli. The Italian side cruised through the game, dominating it from start to finish. However, they only won 1-0 with a late goal from Lorenzo Insigne.

Advertisement

Liverpool were abject that night, and while they will be better for the experience, Carlo Ancelotti's side is an incredibly solid one. Napoli will be out for revenge, following the incredibly tight nature of their group stage exit last season to the Reds.

Add in the possible vulnerabilities in Liverpool's defence, and Napoli could have a real go on Tuesday. Adrian will start in goal for Jürgen Klopp's team, so expect a slight stumble at the start of the Reds' Champions League campaign.

That would only stand to be a minor blip in proceedings though.

1 / 5 NEXT