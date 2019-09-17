Champions League 2019-20, Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Match preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information, Match Prediction and more

Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the best ever UCL player, is set to spearhead Juventus' campaign again

Match Preview

The headline fixture of Group D – if not the first matchday of the new UEFA Champions League season – sees Atletico Madrid take on Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano, on September 18.

Both sides have a bit of history, as most recently, Juventus knocked Atletico Madrid out courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo masterstroke in the Round of 16. The hosts, who will be desperate to return to winning ways following their defeat last weekend against Real Sociedad, would also be vying to exact revenge from the Italian giants.

Juventus meanwhile, were restricted to a draw last time out in Serie A. They are currently a couple of points shy of Inter Milan, who've begun with three wins out of as many fixtures.

The Old Lady, desperate for UCL silverware after repeated oustings in the knockout stages in recent years, need to overcome the poor record sustained by Italian clubs travelling to Spain. Teams from Italy have won just four of their last 27 away trips to Spanish clubs in the competition.

On that note, we bring everything you need to know ahead of this potential thriller.

Kick-off Information

Date: 18 September 2019

Time: 21:00 local time, 00:30 IST (19 September)

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Where to watch: Live stream on Sony Liv

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Atletico Madrid: L-W-W-W-W

Juventus: D-W-W-W-L

Head-to-head

Atletico Madrid wins: 2

Juventus wins: 1

Draws: 1

Key player to watch out for

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier's ability on the dead ball, coupled with his crossing technique and direct nature makes the Englishman one to look out for. He has been in decent form this season, seemingly looking comfortable in Diego Simeone's backline down the right.

His match-up against Alex Sandro will be an interesting battle, as both players love getting forward and whipping in crosses. With as many as three-four players expected to swarm the 18-yard box during Atleti's forward moves, Trippier holds the key with his delivery.

Match Prediction

Both sides have superstar forwards in their ranks and both clubs defend extremely well without the ball. Given their defensive structures and formation, we believe they will cancel each other out. However, Juventus are expected to dominate possession for sustained periods of the game.

Predicted score: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Juventus

