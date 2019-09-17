Champions League 2019-20, Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Where to watch in the USA

Atletico Madrid welcome Juventus to the Wanda Metropolitano in their first game of the Champions League season, on September 18.

Both sides enter this fixture in the quest of getting back to winning ways, as while Atleti suffered a 2-0 defeat at Sociedad, Juventus played out a stalemate against Fiorentina.

Doubling down on the defeat, Simeone conceded:

“Real Sociedad were already better than us in the first half. We were well positioned but couldn’t progress. We played better in the last 15 or 20 minutes. LaLiga is clearly very difficult, we need to improve and grow."

Although Atleti hold the upper edge over Juventus with two wins to one, what remains in their minds even now perhaps, is their defeat to the same opposition last season in the last 16 stage.

However, in their most recent meeting in the International Champions Cup (preseason), Diego Simeone and co. prevailed by 2-1 courtesy of goals from Thomas Lemar and Joao Felix.

Juventus have won on each of their previous three visits to Spain, beating Sevilla (2016-17), Real Madrid (2017-18) and Valencia (2018-19). Why this game could turn out to be a cracker is because Atleti have lost just one of their eight UCL meetings with Italian outfits.

The Old Lady is expected to have the lion's share of possession, and it may well be the counter-attacking approach from Simeone. The Atletico Madrid boss, since his first UCL game as manager of the Madrid-based side, has ensured more clean sheets than any other team in the competition.

Ahead of a potential thriller, we list out how football fans from the USA can witness the game before themselves.

Match and Telecast Details

Date: 18 September 2019

Time: 21:00 local time, 00:30 IST (11 September)

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Where to watch: Television - B/R Live, TNT and TUDNxtra; Live streaming - BT Sport app, B/R Live