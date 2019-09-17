Champions League 2019-20, Chelsea v Valencia: Where to watch in the USA

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 42 // 17 Sep 2019, 06:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea begin their UCL campaign against Valencia at home

After a one-year absence that saw them lift the UEFA Europa League rather emphatically, Chelsea make their way back into Europe's top division with a match-up against Valencia at home on September 17.

The match also happens to be Frank Lampard's first Champions League match in his managerial career. As a player, the former midfielder made an astonishing 102 appearances for Chelsea in the competition.

He will, however, have a task on his hands following another substandard display from his goalkeeper and backline in the 5-2 triumph over Wolves - which saw Tammy Abraham net his first hat-trick for Chelsea.

The Blues have in total, shipped 11 goals in five matches in the Premier League thus far, but Frank Lampard was oozing excitement in his pre-match press conference, as he remarked:

"We need more clean sheets, that's something we continually need to work on. But, yeah - the Champions League. It is the top club competition in world football and I'm sure Mason and Tammy and Tomori are all excited for it.

All the players should be, all players love the Champions League - and I'm looking forward to my debut as a manager."

Meanwhile, Valencia, who have only mustered four points from as many LaLiga matches, sit on 13th position in the league. They enter this game as part of a new era under Albert Celades, post dismissal of Marcelino.

Their record against English oppositions away from home doesn't provide much hope either, as they have won just two of their last 18 away trips to English clubs in European competitions.

In what is mooted to be an exciting contest between two sides that attack with pace, let's look at how citizens of the USA can watch or stream the fixture.

Advertisement

Match and Telecast Details

Date: 17 September 2019

Time: 20:00 local time, 00:30 IST (11 September)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Where to watch: Television - B/R Live, TNT and TUDNxtra; Live streaming - BT Sport app, B/R Live