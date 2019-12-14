Champions League 2019-20: Top 5 forwards from the group stage

Harsh Pillai 14 Dec 2019, 00:36 IST

Robert Lewandowski

Just like that, the UEFA Champions League group stage games have come to an end. From Bayern Munich thrashing last year's UCL finalists Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 to Napoli beating Liverpool 2-0 at San Paulo, the group stage games this season had it all.

The most surprising team of the UCL this season has been RB Salzburg. Led by Erling Braut Haaland and Hwang Hee-Chan up-front, the Austrian side have caused mayhem to every club they have faced.

Whilst Group H was undoubtedly the most competitive out of all as Ajax, Valencia and Chelsea fought tooth and nail to secure a Round of 16 birth, Bayern Munich eased past the group stage games with 6 wins out of 6 played.

Against that background, let's look at the top five forwards of the Champions League group stage games:

5. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is by far the best under-21 player across the globe, let alone Europe. The Frenchman has everything a modern-day forward needs: pace, finishing, dribbling and consistency.

With 5 goals and 4 assists to his name this term, Mbappe makes it into the top five forwards' list at the 5th position.

Mbappe is miles ahead of his other 20-year-old compatriots. At such a tender age, he has already developed his game to a level even the most experienced players cannot replicate.

The PSG superstar is on-course to outscore the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he can consistently perform for the next decade or so. He is already the youngest ever player to reach 100 goals in top-flight football, overtaking some of Europe's elites.

Thomas Tuchel would rely on Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi to lead his side to a Champions League trophy, something the PSG hierarchy have sought for a long time.

