Champions League: 3 Dark horses to look out for in the competition this season

32 teams will battle it out for European club football's biggest prize

The new season of the UEFA Champions League is just around the corner and football fans across the globe can't wait for Europe's elite club competition to begin, especially after what transpired last term.

The 2018/19 Champions League will go down as one of the most incredible seasons in the ever as it saw some of the greatest comebacks and improbable upsets in the history of the game. Hence, many will be hoping to see a repeat of last season when the competition begins next week.

Every year, underdog clubs in the UCL exceed expectations and surprise the world with their performances, reaching the business end of the competition by upsetting some of the 'big boys' of Europe.

And, this season might not be any different in that regard as there are plenty of teams that could throw up a few surprises. So without further ado, let's take a look at three sides who could be the dark horses in this season's Champions League:

#3 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig would hope to make an impact this time round

Despite being fairly consistent in the Bundesliga in recent seasons, RB Leipzig have failed to impress in Europe. They were knocked out in the group stages of the Champions League when they last played during the 2017/18 season and failed to qualify for the competition the following season.

However, with Julian Nagelsmann at the helm, Leipzig look a totally different proposition this season and could put an end their European woes. The 32-year-old enjoyed a terrific spell At Hoffenheim and led them into the Champions League on a couple of occasions during his 3-year spell at the club.

Since his arrival, the German has deployed a fast-paced, possession-based style of football at Leipzig and is getting the best out of players like Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer. Leipzig have made a flying start to their Bundesliga season and will be full of confidence going into the Champions League campaign.

And, with the brand of football they are playing this season, they could surprise many in this season's competition.

