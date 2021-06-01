The re-birth of English teams in Champions League

Chelsea won their second Champions League trophy last week in what was their best performance under new German boss Thomas Tuchel.

In the last 4 years, Liverpool have appeared in two Champions League finals, winning one. Manchester City and Tottenham have also made it to two finals in the last three editions of the Champions League.

For a period between 2005-2013, it had become a routine to see English teams bagging the Champions League or at least making it to the finals on the spin.

Liverpool were an absolute power-house when they faced AC Milan in Istanbul in 2005 and again in 2007. The 2006 Champions League final had Arsenal as the runners-up against a heroic and star-studded Barcelona team.

For the next two seasons, Manchester United had the bragging rights to the Champions League. In an all-English final against London club Chelsea in 2008, John Terry's slip handed them the European title.

Manchester United lost 2009 Champions League final against FC Barcelona.

Manchester United lost two finals in 2009 and 2011 to Pep Guardiola's Barcelona. Chelsea won the 2012 Champions League against all odds.

It was indeed a memorable period for the teams coming from England. However, it has all faded out since then. The English teams failed to adapt to the fast growing German teams and the insanely high-level Spanish teams led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

They kept on spending in the market and bolstered their ranks with top players. Numerous managers were shown the exit door and there was absolutely no scope for error for the upcoming gaffer. Despite such frantic efforts, there was no change in luck for the English sides in Europe.

It was only in 2017-18, when Liverpool reached the Champions League final, that a sense of belief entered England again. After all that waiting and investing, Liverpool had made it to the final of the showpiece event.

Even though they fell horribly short on the night, their intent reaffirmed belief amongst the English sides. Liverpool, despite their defensive vulnerabilities and unfortunate injury to Mohammed Salah, fought until the final whistle.

The following season, Liverpool went on to win the Champions League against domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur. It took more than a decade to witness an all-English Champions League final. Defeating the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich en route to the final reflected the brilliance of modern day English sides.

Liverpool played Spurs in 2018-19 Champions League final.

After a bizarre 2020 Champions League edition, Manchester City and Chelsea made it to the finals of the 2021 season. The Champions League final that we witnessed last week is a testament to what is yet to unfold. The English teams are here to make a statement.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have been investing heavily in their teams. A plethora of young talent and world-class managers in England means that the English sides are here to stay at the helm.

Mason Mount has won the Champions League at the age of 22

Moreover there is a void developed by the inconsistency of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the competition in recent years. Both teams are financially drained and in major need of a makeover.

10 - When facing an English side in a European competition final (incl. Super Cups), Spanish sides have taken home the trophy in the last 10 such finals, with Man Utd accounting for four of those defeats (2009 & 2011 Champions League, 2017 Super Cup, 2021 Europa League). Armada. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2021

It is the best time for the English teams to make their mark on the pinnacle of European football. The English sides are doing well in the Europa League as well, having won the competition three times in the last 8 years. Chelsea will also have their eyes on the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup to be played later this year.

Is this the re-birth of English teams in the Champions League?