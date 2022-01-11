Fact Check: Best stats from this weekend's footballing action in Europe

Barring the Premier League, the rest of the top five leagues were in action last weekend, serving up some mouth-watering stats in the process. And even though the Premier League was not there to create enough drama, the rest of Europe came up with some pretty interesting stats.

In Spain, Barcelona and Atletico both dropped points again, indicating that the race for the top four will go down to the wire. Meanwhile, Real Madrid continued to march towards their 35th La Liga title while Sevilla kept the momentum in the title race.

In Germany, Bayern Munich lost to Borussia Monchengladbach. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund staged a remarkable comeback against Eintracht Frankfurt to reignite the title race.

In Italy, Juventus produced a stunning comeback against Roma. Meanwhile Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli and Atlanta won their matches to keep up the momentum. There is also a magnificent stat to look out for, featuring Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In France, there is a worrying stat coming from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG's) camp. A historic stat features Marseille, who are the closest challengers to the Parisians for the title race this season.

So let's delve into the best stats from last weekend's football action and do let us know what you think about the stats in the comment section.

Best Stats from Europe's top five leagues (League Wise)

A worrying stat for the reigning La Liga champions -- Atletico Madrid have dropped 12 points from winning positions in La Liga this season. They are only behind Levante in this regard (who have dropped 18 points from similar positions).

A stat to remember for Karim Benzema -- he reached the landmark of 300 goals for Real Madrid. He is only their fourth player to do so after Cristiano Ronaldo (450), Raul Gonzalez (323) and Alfredo Di Stefano (308).

Sevilla have won with a 1-0 scoreline six times this season, the most for any top-flight team this season.

Valencia have lost more La Liga games to Real Madrid than any other side in the history ever (90).

Barcelona have lost just one of their last 10 La Liga games (W4 D5), and they also haven't lost in their last six away games (W2 D4).

This season, Bayern Munich have conceded the most (18) for a team that sits in the first place in Europe's top five leagues.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won more Bundesliga games against Bayern (27) than any other side in the league's history. Monchengladbach have also lost more games to Bayern than any other side in history (51).

Bayern vs Monchengladbach is the second most contested fixture in Bundesliga history (108 games) -- only behind Bayern vs Werder Bremen (110 games).

Borussia Dortmund have won more games against Eintracht Frankfurt (47) than any other side in Bundesliga's history.

Bayern have now scored in 65 consecutive Bundesliga games, tying their own record from 2012 to 2014.

Ciro Immobile has now scored at least 15 league goals in the last six seasons in Europe's top five leagues, only behind Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski.

Another impressive stat for Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- he has now scored in every calendar year since 1999 (24). Besides, Venezia was also the 80th club side that the great Swede scored against, tying Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is Inter Milan's best start to the season since the 2007-08 campaign -- they have now racked up 49 points in 20 games this season.

Milan have lost only once in their last 23 games against the newly promoted sides, recording 17 wins and 14 clean sheets in the meantime.

After hitting six goals past Udinese, Atlanta are unbeaten in their last 17 away games (13W 4D). This is their best away unbeaten streak in Serie A till date.

Worrying stats for PSG -- they have drawn four of their last five league games. Before that, they registered 20 wins in their last 24 matches.

Marseille won their first game at Bordeaux since October 1977, ending a streak of 36 games without any success against this opponent.

Since 2011-12, Lyon has had a better record against PSG than any other Ligue 1 side (5W 4D in 22 games).

Stats: ESPN & Whoscored

