Fact Check: Best stats from this weekend's (22-23 Jan) footballing action in Europe

Yet another weekend of European footballing action came to a close, throwing up plenty of stats for fans to mug up. There was plenty of late drama across Europe and plenty of stats to cheer about for the fans.

In England, Manchester City were held to a draw (yet again) by Southampton, whereas Manchester United won in the 90th minute against West Ham United. There were frustrations for the North Londoners, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool came away with yet another crucial victory.

In Spain, Real Madrid failed to take advantage of Sevilla's slip-up against Celta Vigo courtesy of a late draw against Elche. Elsewhere, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both relied on late winners to come up with three points.

In Germany, Bayern Munich rolled past Hertha Berlin while Borussia Dortmund too came away with three points despite some poor defending.

In Italy, Inter Milan won courtesy of a crucial late goal from Edin Dzeko, whereas Juventus and AC Milan shared spoils at the San Siro. Napoli won comprehensively, and Atlanta were held to yet another frustrating goalless draw.

In France, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rolled past Reims as Sergio Ramos scored his first goal for the Parisians. Meanwhile, Nice came away with a win to keep them in the hunt for the league title.

So, without further ado, here are the best stats from this week's footballing action:

Best Stats from Europe's top five leagues (League Wise)

Southampton have avoided defeat against City in a particular season for the first time since 2002-03.

Arsenal have lost just once in their last 19 league games against Burnley (W12 D6).

Liverpool have won their last 10 league games against Crystal Palace. This equals their best ever run against a particular opponent. (vs Bolton between 2007-11 & vs Wolves between 2011-present)

Stats to forget for Spurs -- They have won just once in their last 32 away league games against Chelsea (D10 L21). The last time they won at Chelsea, Antonio Conte was the manager of Chelsea!

David Moyes has never won a Premier League away game against Manchester United in 15 attempts (D4 L11). Horrible stats for the Weste Ham boss indeed.

After avoiding defeat against Elche, Real Madrid are now undefeated in their last 21 home league games (W14 D7) since Levante won here in Jan 2021.

Real Madrid are also unbeaten against Elche in their last 12 Liga games (W10 D 2), and they have scored at least two in 10 of those matches.

Atletico are unbeaten against Valencia in their last 15 La Liga games (W9 D6). This is their longest such run against Valencia in the Spanish top flight.

Atletico Madrid are undefeated in their last 10 home league games this season (W6 D4). Stats such as these will keep them in the race for top four.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight away games against Alaves (W5 D3), keeping a clean sheet in seven of them.

Hertha BSC have won only once in their last 22 league Bundesliga games against Bayern (D4 L17). They last won against Bayern in September 2018 (2-0).

Since 2013, Bayern have not kept more clean sheets against any side other than Hertha (10).

TSG Hoffenheim are winless against Borussia Dortmund in their last four Bundesliga games. They have lost both home and away legs against Dortmund for the first time in a single season.

Dortmund have kept a clean sheet in only three of their last 28 games against Hoffenheim.

Bayern have now won their last five away games in a row in Bundesliga, scoring in both halves of their last four games. Great stats indeed.

Inter Milan have won their last nine games played in San Siro against newly-promoted sides.

Inter have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine league games, conceding only twice in the process.

An Embarrassing stat for Juve -- they failed to direct a single shot on target against AC Milan. The last time it happened was in March 2019, against Genoa.

AC Milan and Juve have drawn both their meetings in Serie A for the first time since 1991-92.

Lorenzo Insigne is now the third-highest all-time scorer for Napoli in all the competitions (115), tying the record of the great Diego Maradona.

PSG have won consecutive league games for the first time since November 2021, after only winning just once in the previous five games.

A stat Sergio Ramos will cherish -- he scored his first goal in a Parisian shirt. The last time he scored was in the Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Atalanta in March 2021.

Nice have won eight of their 11 away games this season (D1, L2), the same number of away games they won last season (W8 D4 L7).

Stats: WhoScored

