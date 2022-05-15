Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 pens.): Player Ratings as Alisson and Tsimikas turn heroes as Reds lift the cup after 16 years | FA Cup 2021-22

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 6-5 on penalties in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, May 14. The game remained goalless after 120 minutes, forcing a shootout to determine the winner.

The Blues saw off Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace on their way to the final. Thomas Tuchel's men were keen to take their only remaining shot at silverware in their second cup final this season.

They made the final last season but lost 1-0 to a heroic Leicester City side. They made the final the previous year as well but were beaten by Arsenal. Chelsea hoped they could finally do one better this time and lift the trophy this time around.

Meanwhile, the Reds defeated Shrewsbury, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Premier League rivals Manchester City to reach the final. Jurgen Klopp was eager to win his first-ever and Liverpool's first FA Cup since 2005-06. However, it was not going to be a straightforward task.

The sides met once before in the FA Cup final in 2012, with Chelsea winning 2-1 over Liverpool.

GOAL @goal



Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool. Chelsea and Liverpool met once before in an FA Cup final in 2012Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool. Chelsea and Liverpool met once before in an FA Cup final in 2012 🏆Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool. https://t.co/NxnVQKn1M3

Liverpool were the stronger side in the initial exchanges as they created half-chances early on. They made a couple of attempts through Luis Diaz and Naby Keita but neither were good enough to threaten Edouard Mendy. Chelsea suffered a scare when Thiago Silva went down and required treatment but the Brazilian carried on to play the complete match.

Chelsea could not find their rhythm as they struggled to advance the ball to Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount. The game was also affected by frequent stoppages as players went down with injuries. Alisson and Mohamed Salah required treatment within minutes of each other, momentarily silencing the vociferous Liverpool supporters. The latter was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 33rd minute.

The substitute arguably had the biggest chance of the first half as he toe-poked an attempt well over Chelsea's goal. Romelu Lukaku was in a great position soon after but could not adjust to direct his effort goalwards.

The sides went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Chelsea had a huge chance early in the second half as Marcos Alonso's free-kick hit the crossbar. Their pace of play set the tone for the period as both sides started to show their hands in attack. Liverpool, too, advanced the ball well but failed to register a shot on goal in the early exchanges.

Jota got into a good position after Liverpool won the ball back in a dangerous position yet again. However, his shot narrowly missed the target. Neither side could stitch together a string of passes to find their way into the opposition box.

Reece James received the first caution of the evening after 77 minutes. From that point on, Liverpool looked to capitalize on their position and create some really good chances. Andrew Robertson could have opened the scoring after substitute James Milner delivered a pin-point cross. However, the Scotsman failed to convert at the back post and hit the post from close quarters.

Neither Liverpool nor Chelsea could clinch the game in the dying embers as the game neared a conclusion. The sides were deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes and the game went into extra-time.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK What a chance this was from Andy Robertson What a chance this was from Andy Robertson 😱 https://t.co/ATqACZq6oH

In another blow for the Reds, they lost Virgil van Dijk to a slight twinge and he was replaced by Joel Matip. That helped Chelsea start in extra-time on the front-foot as they tried to make the most of their corners and free-kicks. They had most of the possession and subsequently, better chances in the first period.

However, neither side managed to open the scoring as it remained 0-0 after the first half of extra-time.

Tuchel brought on Cezar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a last-ditch attempt to turn things in their favor. However, the second half of extra-time produced very cautious football from both Chelsea and Liverpool.

The FA Cup final went into penalties after a goalless 120 minutes and was decided on penalties.

Chelsea edged out Liverpool 6-5 on penalties after Alisson made a crucial save in the shootout against Mason Mount. Konstantinos Tsimikas scored the winning penalty for the Reds as they lifted the FA Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Chelsea v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Edouard Mendy - 7.5/10

Mendy made a good start to the game and prevented Liverpool from scoring in the first half. He made two key saves in regular time and one save in the penalty shootout against compatriot Sadio Mane. He was unlucky to end up on the losing side.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7.5/10

Chalobah looked composed and made a great start to the game. He won six of his seven ground duels, played two accurate long balls and made five clearances in a strong showing.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Silva suffered an early injury scare but recovered from it well. He won three of his four aerial duels and made three clearances.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger made a good start and played some impressive long passes. He played a total of six accurate long balls. He also made one interception and one tackle.

Reece James - 7/10

After an early blooper, James was quick to find composure and grew into the game as it progressed. He blocked one shot and made one clearance. He also played two key passes and scored his penalty in the shootout.

Jorginho - 8/10

Jorginho looked sharp in midfield as he pulled the strings with his passing and movement. He played five accurate long balls and made four interceptions, three clearances and three tackles. He scored in the penalty shootout.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Kovacic made a decent start in Chelsea's midfield. He won three of his four duels, making one interception and two tackles as well. He was replaced after 66 minutes.

Marcos Alonso - 7.5/10

Alonso struggled with Mohamed Salah's pace and would have welcomed the sight of him being subbed off, albeit due to unfortunate reasons. He won six of his 13 duels and scored Chelsea's opening penalty in the shootout. He also hit the crossbar in the second half from a free-kick.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Mount took up unusual positions as Liverpool did well to press Chelsea back into their own half. He missed his penalty in the shootout that eventually cost them the game. He has an unusual record of losing all six of the finals he's played at Wembley Stadium for club and country.

Squawka @Squawka



🥈 2019 EFL Play-offs

🥈 2020 FA Cup

🥈 2021 FA Cup

🥈 2021 Euros

🥈 2022 EFL Cup

🥈 2022 FA Cup



He's cursed. Mason Mount has played in six finals at Wembley:🥈 2019 EFL Play-offs🥈 2020 FA Cup🥈 2021 FA Cup🥈 2021 Euros🥈 2022 EFL Cup🥈 2022 FA CupHe's cursed. Mason Mount has played in six finals at Wembley:🥈 2019 EFL Play-offs🥈 2020 FA Cup🥈 2021 FA Cup 🥈 2021 Euros🥈 2022 EFL Cup🥈 2022 FA Cup He's cursed. 😔 https://t.co/xFznd6I7g9

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

Pulisic struggled to receive the ball in front of him and had to drop deep to have it at his feet. He attempted three shots, of which just one was on target. He also completed four of six dribbles and played two key passes. Despite his efforts, Chelsea failed to score.

Romelu Lukaku - 6.5/10

Lukaku's inclusion in the starting XI was questioned by many but he looked sharp and focused as the game progressed. He played one key pass and took one shot which was off target. However, the Belgian failed to make the impact his manager had hoped for. He was replaced by Ziyech after 85 minutes.

Substitutes

N'Golo Kante - 6.5/10

Kante came on in the second half and had a decent game.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Ziyech came on just before full-time in regular time. He played one accurate long ball and also scored his penalty in the shootout.

Cezar Azpilicueta - 5/10

Azpilicueta was brought on after 105 minutes to help his side secure the result. However, he missed his penalty in the shootout.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

He was brought on after 105 minutes and was shockingly taken off soon after, possibly with penalties in mind.

Ross Barkley - 6.5/10

Barkley came on in the dying moments of extra-time. He scored his penalty in the shootout with a calm shot.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Chelsea v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Alisson - 8/10

Alisson suffered an injury scare early in the game after he looked to have hurt his ankle. However, much to the relief of Liverpool fans, he continued the game. He made two saves in the game and one crucial stop in the shootout.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8.5/10

Alexander-Arnold was active on the right wing and looked determined to make an impact on the game. He played six accurate crosses and 10 accurate long balls. He also played four key passes and scored his penalty in the shootout.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Konate's pace was an asset as he was able to track Chelsea's runners effectively.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Van Dijk helped Liverpool maintain an ideal high-line that helped his midfielders press Chelsea back. He played three accurate long balls from six attempts and also made one clearance. The Dutchman suffered an injury and was subbed off after 90 minutes.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

The Scotsman looked sharp down Liverpool's left flank and looked energetic running up and down the wing. He missed a golden chance in the closing stages of the second half after hitting the post from point-blank range.

Naby Keita - 7/10

He made an early attempt that flashed wide. Keita had a decent game overall, making one interception and two tackles. He also had one shot on target. He was replaced after 74 minutes.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

Henderson made a good start to the game. He won five of his seven duels and played three accurate long balls.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

Thiago was Liverpool's chief passer and did well to change the point of attack in midfield. He ended the game with 88% passing accuracy. He also played five accurate long balls.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Salah looked lively during the early exchanges but his night was cut short after suffering an injury. He was replaced by Jota after 33 minutes.

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah comes off with an injury Mohamed Salah comes off with an injury 😩 https://t.co/sufbC8HN1O

Sadio Mane - 6.5/10

Mane looked threatening with the ball as he ran at defenders. He had four successful dribbles at a 100% success rate. However, he missed his penalty in the shootout that could have won them the cup earlier.

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Luis Diaz failed to make a significant impact in proceedings after having a slow first half. He attempted a total of six shots, with four of them off target, one on target and the other blocked. He was replaced by Firmino after 98 minutes.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

He replaced Salah in the first half and nearly opened the scoring a few minutes later after arriving in a great position.

James Milner - 7/10

He was brought on to add steel and experience to Liverpool in the end-game. He scored his penalty in the shootout.

Joel Matip - 6.5/10

He came on for the injured van Dijk and put in a good shift.

Roberto Firmino - 6.5/10

Firmino came on after 98 minutes and put in a decent performance for Liverpool. He also scored his penalty, finishing clinically.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7/10

Tsimikas scored Liverpool's winning penalty in the shootout.

Edited by Aditya Singh