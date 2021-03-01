Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United: 5 Talking points as Blues draw goalless with the Reds again | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea and Manchester United played out a dour goalless Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge. Both sides largely cancelled each other out, and neither side perhaps deserved all three points.

Manchester United felt they had a penalty claim denied early in the first half after a Marcus Rashford free-kick was saved by Edouard Mendy and seemingly hit Callum Hudson-Odoi's hand inside the box. However, following a VAR review, no penalty was awarded.

Despite the controversial call, the tempo of the game remained high, with both teams matching each other for most of the game.

Chelsea got their best chance soon after the restart when Ben Chilwell's cross found Hakim Ziyech in the box. However, an alert David De Gea produced a fine save, and Luke Shaw blocked Reece James' ensuing follow-up effort.

In the 63rd minute, it was the turn of the Chelsea custodian to make a save; he did so by blocking Scott McTominay's shot with his chest. Both sides pressed for the winner, but was a winner was not to be.

Manchester City are now 12 points clear of Manchester United at the top, with Chelsea a further four points adrift. On that note, let's take a look at the five key talking points from the game.

#5 Chelsea and Manchester United draw both league games in a season for the first time in 99 years

Chelsea played out a goalless draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Earlier in the season, the reverse fixture at Old Trafford had also ended without any goals scored.

Interestingly, it marked the first time Chelsea and Manchester United did not score against each other in a league campaign for the first time in almost a century.

2 - Chelsea and Manchester United have drawn 0-0 in both of their league meetings in a season for just the second time, having last done so back in 1921-22. Tepid. pic.twitter.com/oAcovquVu9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

With 53 goals, Manchester United are the top-scoring side in the Premier League this campaign. But the draw at Chelsea marked the sixth time Manchester United failed to find the back of the net this season.

#4 Manchester United extend their unbeaten run in away league games to 20

Manchester United came into this game in great recent form, having lost just once in their last 19 league fixtures.

Their away form in the league has been even more fabulous. Following the draw at Chelsea, Manchester United are now 20 games unbeaten in away league games, winning 13 and drawing seven.

Their last league defeat on the road came in January 2020 to eventual champions Liverpool.

It is a club record for the visitors but a long way off the all-time record held by Arsenal, which was set during the 'Invincibles' era.