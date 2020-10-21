Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla: 5 Hits and Flops as both teams share the spoils in West London | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Chelsea and Sevilla both entered their UEFA Champions League campaign slightly deflated after dropping points against Southampton and Getafe respectively. Both teams have been tipped to qualify for the knock-out stages from Group E but had to settle for one point each after playing out a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The first half was a very drab affair, as Chelsea limited Sevilla's chances but struggled to create anything meaningful going forward. Both teams created some decent half-chances but never really came close.

The second half, though, was more open and it was the home side that did most of the attacking in the initial phase. However, the attacking threat from both sides died soon, as they shared the spoils after a tightly-fought encounter.

Keeping all that in mind, here are the hits and flops from the game.

#5 HIT: Edouard Mendy

So far so good for Mendy at Chelsea

It was another solid performance by Chelsea's new goalkeeper, who did not put a foot wrong in the whole game. Yes, he had very little to do, but Mendy did make a tricky early save to deny Nemanja Gudelj. The 28-year old was convincing while collecting crosses and his distribution was good. Mendy also made a decent stop from Ocampos just before the first half ended.

Tough match tonight against a really good opponent. Sad we couldn't win. Happy with the clean sheet🙌🏻💙💙 #CFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/vUepWh2S5d — Edouard Mendy (@EdouardMendy_) October 20, 2020

Counting the 4-0 win against Crystal Palace, Mendy now has back-to-back clean sheets since joining Chelsea. It was a strong performance from the Senegalese star, who gave the Chelsea backline some much-needed confidence.

#4 FLOP: Timo Werner

It was a rough night for Timo Werner

It is kind of harsh to call Werner a flop because cagey games such as these don't really have terrible performers as such. The German international was full of running and tried to get behind the Sevilla back-line whenever he got a chance.

Werner got a half-chance on the stroke of half-time, but the striker scuffed his shot as the ball bounced in front of him. The 24-year old struggled to keep the ball under intense pressure and phased out as the game went on. He missed a couple of half-chances and had a few optimistic cracks at the goal, but couldn't really test Bono between the sticks for Sevilla.