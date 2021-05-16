Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: 5 Hits and Flops as Youri Tielemans fires Foxes to first FA Cup win | FA Cup 2020-21

Leicester City downed Chelsea by a solitary goal as Youri Tielemans' wonder strike ensured the Foxes won their first FA Cup title.

Collecting the ball from Luke Thomas outside the Chelsea box, Leicester City's Tielemans unleashed a sumptuous right-footed strike that lasered its way into the back of the net. The Blues created some good chances throughout the game, but Kasper Schmeichel stood firm for Leicester City.

Ben Chilwell's strike ricocheted off Wes Morgan into the back of the net in the dying minutes of the game. But a VAR check showed that Chilwell was offside in the build-up, as the Blues were denied a ninth title in the competition.

The two teams will now renew acquaintances in the Premier League in three days time, where the Foxes will look to seal their place in the Champions League next season by avoiding defeat.

On that note, let's have a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

Hit: Kasper Schmiechel | Leicester City

Kasper Schmiechel

Kasper Schmeichel had a FA Cup final to remember, as the Danish international single-handedly denied Chelsea on multiple occasions.

Be it a stunning save to keep out Mason Mount's left-footed volley late in the second half or Chilwell's goal-bound header, Schmeichel stood firm in the Leicester City goal, frustrating Chelsea all game.

This save from Kasper Schmeichel in the 86th minute



WORLD CLASS

Schmeichel has now cemented his legacy as an all-time Leicester City great, as he has been a pivotal part of both the current FA Cup and the 2016 league-winning Foxes squads.

Flop: Hakim Ziyech | Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech

Rested for the mid-week encounter against Arsenal, Hakim Ziyech was unable to justify Thomas Tuchel's decision to start him in the FA Cup final against Leicester City. The left-footed forward started the game on a positive note, but his wayward passes and unambitious dribbling ended up being counter-productive on the night.

Ziyech did not muster a single shot on target during his stay in the pitch and was only able to complete a solitary dribble. The former Ajax star was hooked off after 67 minutes, as he was unable to make an impact in the game.

Hakim Ziyech has had a pretty ordinary debut season for the Blues, but he would like to make amends by starring in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

