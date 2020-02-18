Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United: 3 unsung heroes for the Red Devils | Premier League 2019-20

Jyotirmoy Halder

Manchester United registered a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win in four matches by beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire created the difference between the two clubs in what was a highly controversial game. The victory reduced the margin of points between the two English powerhouses to only three points. The Red Devils sit at seventh place on the points table with 38 points from 26 games whereas the Blues sit in 4th place with 41 points from the same number of matches.

There were several players on the field who gave everything for the Manchester giants last night. However, we have picked the top three performers who have not been mentioned comprehensively following the enthralling away triumph.

#1 Fred

Fred

Injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have emerged as a blessing for Frederico Rodrigues as their absence has allowed him to finally find that much-needed rhythm in the United shirt.

Fred showcased his dominance for the visitors in the middle of the park against Chelsea but as Bruno Fernandes functioned as an attacking playmaker, his responsibilities were more defensive.

The 26-year-old made the most number of tackles (3) and completed the most number of passes (53) with an accuracy of 82.1% for the Red Devils through the course of the game.

His performance against Chelsea was so influential that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would now think twice before dropping the Brazilian for the likes of McTominay and Pogba.

#2 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP a few weeks ago and it would be fair to say that he has already adapted to Premier League.

The 25-year-old was outstanding for the Red Devils in Monday's mega-encounter and played a different role as compared to his debut for the club, which saw function in a deeper position.

The return of Nemanja Matic gave the Portuguese sensation the freedom to move forward and make brilliant off-the-ball movements. He can also be credited for his ability to take flawless corner-kicks and free-kicks. After all, it was his lofted delivery that gave Harry Maguire his maiden league goal for United in the 66th minute of the match.

If Fernandes can keep himself fit for the remainder of the season, the acquisition of a Champions League spot would just become a matter of time for the Manchester giants.

#1 Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly

After being sidelined for months, Eric Bailly finally made his return to the United squad against Chelsea and played an integral role in the side's defensive line. Not only did he help his team out of some dangerous situations when the ball was popping around in their area, but he also shielded Maguire from being marked during set-pieces many times.

The 25-year-old blocked three shots- as many as their right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka- during the game, with his best move being when he threw his body on the line of a shot taken by Mateo Kovačić.

Solskjear was full of praise for Bailly after the game saying:

"He's such a top, top defender and his block from [Mateo] Kovacic is out of this world defending. He's quick, he's strong, brave as a lion and it's great to have him back."

One can expect a similar performance from the Ivorian in the upcoming weeks as he will be looking to secure his place in Solskjaer's starting line-up.

