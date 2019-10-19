Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United - 3 Reasons Why Chelsea registered a hard-fought victory against the Magpies | Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea hosted Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge and the Blues made it five wins on the bounce, courtesy of a second-half strike from Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea went into the game with four consecutive wins in all competitions and the feel-good factor had returned to Stamford Bridge after their recent run of good form.

Newcastle United were involved in the headline result of the Premier League weekend before the international break, as a stunning strike from debutant Matthew Longstaff propelled the Magpies to a historic victory against Manchester United.

N'Golo Kante was unavailable as he continues to recover from a short-term injury and Ross Barkley was drafted into the starting XI in his place.

The Englishman was withdrawn shortly before the half-time whistle in favour of Mateo Kovacic and the Blues looked like a better side in the second half with the Croatian midfielder alongside Jorginho.

Newcastle defended resiliently in the first half despite Chelsea's domination and the Blues were made to wait till the 74th minute for the opening goal of the game.

Marcos Alonso, starting in place of the injured Emerson, latched on to Callum Hudson-Odoi's pass and his low shot found it's way to the back of the net despite Martin Dubravka's best efforts.

As Chelsea registered a hard-fought victory against Newcastle United, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Newcastle United looked disjointed upfront

Brazilian striker Joelinton lead the line as expected, with Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin either side of him. Newcastle's attacking triumvirate looked disjointed as they failed to make an impression on the game.

Almiron's barren run since joining the Premier League on a record-breaking deal continued as the Paraguayan international failed to register a goal or an assist yet again.

While Joelinton was left largely isolated, Saint-Maximin was the only bright spark for the Magpies as the former Nice winger troubled the Chelsea backline with his pace and trickery.

Steve Bruce will hope for his attackers to up their game in the coming weeks as Newcastle attempt to stear further away from the relegation zone.

