Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United: Hits and flops | Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea secured their 5th consecutive win in all competitions with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United. After their 4-1 triumph over Southampton before the international break, the Blues were full of confidence going into the game. Frank Lampard's men have been free-flowing in attack this season and have scored 19 goals in the Premier League- which is the 3rd best in the league so far. They came up against Steve Bruce's well-drilled defensive side, who were on a roll themselves following their 1-0 victory over Manchester United before the international break.

As expected, Chelsea kept most of the possession throughout the match and created the better opportunities to score. However, Newcastle United's stubborn defence was able to stop everything the Chelsea frontline threw at them. It took the Blues almost three-quarters of the game to break the deadlock, all thanks to Marcos Alonso's superb strike from the edge of the box.

While some players hugely impressed with their performances, others failed to live up to expectations. Here are the hits and flops from the game:

#5 Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso is superb going forward but his sometimes-poor positioning leaves Chelsea vulnerable at the back, which is why Lampard has been picking Emerson over the Spaniard. However, an injury to the first-choice full-back gave Alonso the chance to prove his worth and regain his position in the first team, which he took with open arms.

The 28-year-old produced a solid defensive performance against Newcastle United and kept Miguel Almiron quiet throughout the game. Moreover, the Spaniard helped to overload the left-flank in the attack, causing the Magpies loads of problems. Alonso scored the match-winner for Chelsea with a superb strike from the edge of the box, which was so powerful that even Martin Dubravka's strong hands couldn't keep it out.

Lampard congratulates Alonso.

