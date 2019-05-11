×
Chelsea 1-1 Frankfurt: 5 Players who secured the Europa League final for Maurizio Sarri 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
318   //    11 May 2019, 15:38 IST

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg
Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg

Chelsea are set to go to battle for their second Europa League title after a dramatic win against impressive Eintracht Frankfurt. Maurizio Sarri's men dominated the game, but Frankfurt made some serious trouble for the Blues and were deadly in their counter-attacks.

The Bundesliga side did not give up after Chelsea scored the opener from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Luka Jovic equalized the score at the second half and forced Sarri's men into the penalty shootout.

However, the Blues were brilliant and maintained their tight defense before eventually securing their ticket to the final. Here we will take a look at 5 of the most impressive Chelsea players who got the job done for Sarri.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg
Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg

The English starlet has proven once again that he will be the future of Chelsea. He was brilliant as a replacement for Kante. Despite playing mostly as a central midfielder, he has been very productive and contributed 2 goals and an assist in his last 3 matches for Chelsea.

His silky movement caused trouble for Frankfurt's defensive line while his aerial presence also terrorized Adi Hutter's men. He freed himself from Frankfurt defenders before firing a superb shot to scored the opener at the 28th minute. Unfortunately, he was substituted in the 86th minute due to a cramp.

David Luiz

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg
Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg

The veteran defender has featured in nearly all Chelsea's matches since Maurizio Sarri became the Blues' manager. He has now been Sarri's number one centre back and even played in most of Chelsea's Europa League knockout matches.

Despite his mixed form, he was able to become a key man for the Blues in securing the club's 2nd Europa League final. He was responsible for Luka Jovic's goal, but Luiz had been rock-solid for Chelsea's defense for the majority of times.

He was impressive in aerial duels and registered many important clearances. He even became a threat to Frankfurt's defense on several occasions despite playing as a centre back. He also scored in the penalty shootout to secured the win for Chelsea. Overall, his good showing had outweighed his bad in this game.





Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Ruben Loftus-Cheek Maurizio Sarri
