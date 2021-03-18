Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid (3-0 on agg.): 5 hits and flops as Ziyech and Emerson guide Blues into quarter-finals | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League after seeing off Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, winning the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson were on target for the Blues as they reached the competition's last-8 for the first time since 2014.

Thomas Tuchel's side were dominant for most of the match and scored both their goals from two brilliant counter-attacks.

The first one saw the Chelsea new boys Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ziyech link up wonderfully; the second one was between two substitutes, Christian Pulisic and Emerson.

The Rojiblancos were left hopelessly exposed on the break and never really seemed like pulling off a comeback.

On that note, let's have a look at five hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech is just one behind Marouane Chamakh for most Champions League goals by a Moroccan.

How desperately have the Chelsea fans been waiting for this!

Advertisement

Hakim Ziyech, the Moroccan wizard, turned on the style at Stamford Bridge and capped off an encouraging performance with a goal.

Hakim Ziyech’s goal against Atletico was his first goal at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea.



Finally off the mark. pic.twitter.com/kU4HPrtQR3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 17, 2021

While most of the credit for that must deservedly go to Timo Werner, who did brilliantly to set it up, Ziyech rounded off the counter-attack with a confident finish beyond Jan Oblak.

The former Ajax star didn't rest on his laurels thereafter. Ziyech continued to pose a huge threat for Chelsea, creating three chances and making five crosses in an excellent attacking performance.

Flop: Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Luis Suarez was below his best against Chelsea.

Advertisement

On a night when the Rojiblancos needed his goals the most, Luis Suarez instead turned in a stinker.

With Chelsea dominating possession, Suarez was left isolated up front for most of the time and devoid of service.

Luis Suarez extends his away leg goal drought in the Champions League to 25 games 😬 pic.twitter.com/khaciosxMI — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 17, 2021

But when in possession, the Uruguayan ace was kept firmly under wraps by Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma and couldn't muster a single effort on target.

He appeared so toothless that Diego Simeone didn't mind taking him off in the 60th minute even when Atletico Madrid were only 0-1 down and in with a chance of a comeback.

1 / 2 NEXT