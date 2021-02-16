Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United: Player ratings as Blues go fourth in the table | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday as goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner took the Blues to fourth in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Chelsea started the game on the front foot. Former RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner was squandered two glorious goalscoring opportunities, but he would end his scoring drought later in the game.

In the 17th minute, Tammy Abraham was forced to leave the field after crumbling under a challenge from Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles. Olivier Giroud came on, and the change reaped immediate dividends.

The Frenchman pounced on a loose ball in the box following a brilliant attacking play from Werner to open the scoring for Chelsea.

In the second half, Chelsea continued to dominate proceedings. They were rewarded for their probing when an unmarked Timo Werner pounced on a loose ball following a corner.

▪️Timo Werner ends his goal drought

▪️Kepa keeps a clean sheet

▪️Four straight Premier League wins

▪️Move up to fourth in the table



Chelsea are finding their form under Thomas Tuchel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hY1V4LSu0Y — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 15, 2021

This was his first goal in 14 games and 100 days, with his last goal coming against Sheffield United last year.

Chelsea comfortably held on to their lead to move into the Champions League places. On that note, let us have a look at the Chelsea player ratings in their win over Newcastle United.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga 7/10

Making his first Chelsea start since October, Kepa Arrizabalaga put in a solid shift between the sticks, making a few vital saves to keep a rare clean sheet.

Great teamwork, 3 points and clean sheet!! ⚽⛔

On our way 📈 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/lVioA05pvi — kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) February 15, 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta 6.5/10

The Chelsea captain led by example, especially in the second half. Cesar Azpilicueta made several vital stops to win possession for his side, and also came close to scoring with a thumping header.

Andreas Christensen 7/10

After struggling to play out from the back against Barnsley, the Chelsea midfielder kept his passes accurate. Andreas Christensen looked calm and assured on the ball. Alongside Rudiger, he handled the threat of Dwight Gayle, and ensured Joelinton had little or no impact on the game.

Antonio Rudiger 7/10

Antonio Rudiger proved why he is trusted by the new Chelsea boss, as he had a solid outing in defense. He cut out the visitor’s attacking threat, and comfortably cleared their aerial balls into the Chelsea box.

Callum Hudson-Odoi 7/10

Callum Hudson-Odoi was a force down the right flank for Chelsea. The academy graduate was electric, as he stretched the Newcastle backline with his runs.

He tore at the visitor’s defence at every opportunity, and caused lots of trouble for their full-backs. However, he lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Jorginho 8/10

It was another brilliant outing for the Chelsea regista. In a routine performance, Jorginho kept the ball moving in midfield, and partnered with Mateo Kovacic to nullify the visitors at the centre of the park.

He won possession quickly whenever his side lost the ball and also sent in probing deliveries for the Chelsea attackers.

Mateo Kovacic 8/10

The former Real Madrid man ran the show for Chelsea on the night. In a masterclass performance, Mateo Kovacic completed a game-high eight dribble attempt,s and was 100% accurate with all four of his attempted long balls. He won 11 ground duels, made three tackles, and completed over 95% of his 87 passes

Mateo Kovacic’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle



96% pass accuracy (87/91)

108 touches (most)

11 duels won (most)

9 final third entries

8 take-ons (most)

6 ball recoveries

4 penalty area entries

3 tackles

2 chances created

2 shots



Superb this evening. pic.twitter.com/Qs1A1UIMyA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 15, 2021

Kovacic came close to grabbing an assist when he teed up Timo Werner inside the box, but the German international failed to hit the target.

Marcos Alonso 6.5/10

The full-back provided the extra man in attack on the left side for Chelsea. Marcos Alonso linked up well with Timo Werner, and the duo gave Newcastle’s Emil Krafth a tough time. He was also decent in defence, even though the visitors rarely threatened the Chelsea backline.

Mason Mount 6.5/10

The Chelsea academy product started off lively, but faded as the game wore on. Mason Mount was relentless in the first half, winning balls and charging down Newcastle attempts to break. He had a great chance to double Chelsea's lead before the break, but drilled his shot wide off target. Mount was hooked off in the 80th minute.

Timo Werner 8/10

Timo Werner grabbed his first goal in 100 days when he tucked home a corner that fell kindly for him at the back post. He looked more confident against the visitors, as he tore down the left side of Chelsea’s attack.

Werner played a huge role in Chelsea's opening goal, as he raced to the byline before drilling in a dangerous ball that wasn’t dealt with by Newcastle.

The German fluffed his finish twice in the first half, but made no mistake when he was gifted a third opportunity in the second.

Tammy Abraham 5/10

Tammy Abraham’s only telling contribution in the game was when he sweetly controlled Jorginho’s midfield pass. But he failed to get his shot away after getting beaten by Jamaal Lascelles in the box. He picked up an injury from that challenge, and was replaced after just 20 minutes by Olivier Giroud.

Player ratings for Chelsea substitutes

Olivier Giroud 7.5/10

The Frenchman came on in the 20th minute, and opened the scoring for the Blues after just ten minutes. Olivier Giroud's hold-up play was superb. He was a force in the air, winning aerial duels from goal-kicks to help kickstart attacks for his team.

Most Premier League goals scored by French players in the competition’s history:



🇫🇷 Thierry Henry (175)

🇫🇷 Nicolas Anelka (125)

🇫🇷 Olivier Giroud (90)

🇫🇷 Louis Saha (85)

🇫🇷 Eric Cantona (70)



Giroud is chasing a century. pic.twitter.com/cgknkKhpRy — William Hill (@WilliamHill) February 15, 2021

N’Golo Kante 6/10

N'Golo Kante was subbed on for Mason Mount for the final 21 minutes to see out the game, and the Frenchman did just that. He was tenacious in midfield, and often looked to play the ball forward in search of a third goal.

Reece James 6/10

The Chelsea youngster replaced Hudson-Odoi with 13 minutes on the clock, and put in an excellent cameo. Reece James raced into the Newcastle box, and came close to scoring when he drilled an attempt on goal.