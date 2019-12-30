Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal: 5 conclusions to draw from the match | Premier League 2019-20

Vansh

Dec 30, 2019

Chelsea pulled off a fantastic comeback

Chelsea and Arsenal featured in a truly exciting London Derby on Sunday. As the game started, Arsenal dominated Chelsea completely. Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang scored a beautiful header in the first fifteen minutes as Arsenal took the lead. They continued to move the ball around efficiently as Chelsea struggled to adapt to the pace of the game.

In the second half, Chelsea were a completely different side as they initiated attack after attack and starved Arsenal for possession. With vital substitutions, Lampard was able to change the nature of the game as his side pulled off a remarkable Premier League comeback.

Here, we take a look at 5 conclusions to draw from the game.

#5 Chelsea bounce back with character

Frank Lampard's Chelsea seem to be back on track

Chelsea have been very inconsistent in the past few weeks. They have faced some embarrassing defeats at the hands of clubs like Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton. The common trend in all these defeats has been that Chelsea has been unable to make a comeback after conceding a goal.

Against Arsenal, Chelsea conceded another early goal as they were undone by a clever header by Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang. After conceding the goal, the Blues failed to complete simple passes and their play was just disarrayed in general. Frank Lampard made a tactical change in the first half and changed to a back four. As the half progressed, Chelsea grew into the game but couldn't take control of the game. However, as the second half started, there was a different energy in the Blues.

This victory might turn out to be the turning point of Chelsea's season as, before this game, Chelsea hadn't won a game in which they were trailing at the beginning. It reassures the confidence in the squad and the Blues might just be back.

