Chelsea 3-0 PSG: 5 talking points as Blues stun hapless Parisians to become world champions | 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final

Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday (July 13). It's their second title in the competition after having been crowned four years ago.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring in the 22nd minute by dispatching a low effort beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma into the bottom corner. He doubled their advantage eight minutes later in a similar fashion.

The Parisians, who crushed Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinals, looked hapless at the back as João Pedro added a third before the break (43') to deepen their woes.

Although the pace of the game dropped after the break, PSG were still not able to claw their way back despite having a lion's share of possession (62%) and mustering a few shots on target (four out of six).

To make matters worse, PSG's João Neves was sent off in the 85th minute for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair, which proved to be the final blow for them.

PSG, however, have a chance at winning another trophy next month when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 13. Chelsea bagged their second European title for the year on Sunday, having won the Conference League earlier in May.

Here are the talking points from the match:

#5 Cole Palmer is world-class

As if it wasn't established already, Cole Palmer served everyone a timely reminder that he's world-class. The forward netted twice in the opening stanza to come up big for his side before setting up Pedro for their third of the evening as PSG were stunned, big time.

On both occasions, Palmer caressed the ball into the bottom corner twice from the edge of the box, before turning the provider for Pedro by sliding through the middle.

About two months ago, Palmer was key to winning the Conference League for Chelsea as he assisted twice for his side in the second half to spark a comeback. Today, in yet another major final, the 23-year-old stepped up to the plate again, highlighting his big-game pedigree.

#4 Chelsea's Nuno Mendes struggled big time

In the 2024-25 season, Nuno Mendes was seen as a key player for PSG for his vital displays in defense. Last month, he also played a crucial role against Spain in the Nations League finals as Portugal won their second title in the competition.

Naturally, the left-back was perceived as instrumental to PSG's chances on Sunday as well, but to everyone's surprise, Mendes flattered to deceive as he looked totally off balance and way below his best.

Chelsea continually targeted the left side of PSG's defense, and it proved vital. Mendes was all over the place, unable to cope with their intensity and pace, as well as lacking his usual composure.

#3 PSG miss a chance at historic septuple

Having romped to a historic quadruple in the 2024-25 season with Ligue 1, Champions League, French Cup, and French Supercup, PSG were supposedly on their way to a fifth title of the calendar year. With the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup also coming up, the Parisians had a great chance to become the first team in history to win seven trophies in a single year. But alas, Luis Enrique's side fell short of that after their defeat on Sunday.

Having played with ruthless efficiency, the reigning European champions were the favorites here against Chelsea, especially after their epic 4-0 crushing of Real Madrid in the semi-finals. But a stunning capitulation in the opening stanza today meant PSG were left with a mountain to climb in the second half.

But they barely improved after the break. Although they were able to contain the Blues despite their sustained menace, PSG were completely lackluster going forward and never looked like coming back into the tie.

#2 João Neves put the final nail in PSG's coffin

If trailing 3-0 in the final wasn't enough, PSG were dealt another blow late on when João Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair, reducing them to 10 men for the final few minutes of the clash.

Neves was initially shown a yellow, but following a careful VAR review by the referee on the pitchside monitor, he changed his decision to red and sent the midfielder off. That proved to be the final straw for the beleaguered PSG.

#1 Club World Cup trophy remains in England

For the second time in a row, the FIFA Club World Cup trophy has been won by a Premier League team. In 2023, Manchester City crushed Fluminense 4-0 in the final, whereas Chelsea beat PSG today for the trophy to remain in England.

In recent times, English teams have dominated the competition as the Spanish influence has waned. For five years in a row between 2014 and 2018, LaLiga teams Real Madrid (4) and Barcelona (1) reigned supreme.

In the six editions of the cup since then, English teams have won four times. Liverpool emerged as winners in 2019 before Chelsea won their first silverware in the competition, two years later.

