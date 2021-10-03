Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Blues Player ratings as Thomas Tuchel’s men return to winning ways | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea ended their two-game winless run with a comfortable 3-1 Premier League victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues came into the game off the back of defeats against Manchester City (Premier League) and Juventus (Champions League). Meanwhile, Southampton were also looking to return to winning ways after seeing their six-game unbeaten run come to an end in a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The game sparked into life in the ninth minute when Trevor Chalobah headed home his second goal of the season off a flick from Ruben Loftus Cheek.

Romelu Lukaku's goal was ruled out for offside, while Timo Werner's 43rd-minute strike was cancelled out by the VAR. Southampton made Chelsea pay for those lapses when James Ward-Prowse converted his 61st-minute spot-kick to draw the Saints level.

However, the England international soon received his marching orders for a reckless challenge on Jorginho. Chelsea duly capitalised on their numerical superiority, and upped the ante. Eventually, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell scored in the final six minutes of the game to hand the Blues a comprehensive win.

The result sees Chelsea move atop the Premier League table, two points ahead of Liverpool, who face Manchester City on Sunday. On that note, here's a look at the Chelsea player ratings from the game:

Chelsea player ratings against Southampton

Edouard Mendy 6/10

The Chelsea shot-stopper had a quiet evening, and was rarely called to action by Southampton's lethargic frontmen. He was unlucky not to come away with another clean sheet, though.

Trevoh Chalobah 8/10

It was another superb contribution from the Chelsea academy product. Chalobah was a force at both ends of the pitch, keeping the Saints' forwards at bay, while putting the Blues ahead with a fine header.

Thiago Silva 7.5/10

The veteran put on a solid performance, expertly orchestrating the Chelsea defence. He limited the Saints' attackers from shooting from long range, making several blocks. Silva finished the game with two clearances and one interception.

Antonio Rudiger 7/10

The German international linked up well with Chilwell down the left flank, storming forward at every opportunity. He was solid in defence, and also grabbed an eye-catching assist for Lukaku, which was ruled out for offside.

Cesar Azpilicueta 7/10

The Chelsea captain added to his string of fine performances, putting in a solid shift on the right flank. He caught Ross Barkley's stunning pass brilliantly before drilling in an inch-perfect low cross for Timo Werner to tuck home.

Ben Chilwell 6.5/10

The Chelsea full-back was given the nod ahead of Marcos Alonso by head coach Thomas Tuchel. Chilwell conceded a needless penalty on the hour mark after he was easily beaten by Tino Livramento down the right flank. However, Chilwell redeemed himself with a superb volley to double Chelsea's lead in the 89th minute.

Mateo Kovacic 7/10

The Croatian was an engine room at the centre of the park for Chelsea. He covered lots of ground, running tirelessly, while doing the defensive work high up the pitch too. Kovacic faded in the second half before coming off for Jorginho in the 73rd minute.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek 7.5/10

The Chelsea academy product continued his redemption after he was handed his first start for the Blues in over a year. He was smooth on the ball, easily slaloming through the Saints' challenges, although he occasionally struggled with his decision making.

Timo Werner 8/10

The tireless forward persisted despite seeing his goal ruled out by VAR for a foul on Kyle Walker-Peters. Werner was rewarded for his hard work in the 84th minute when he finished off Azpilicueta's drilled cross to put Chelsea ahead.

Romelu Lukaku 6.5/10

He easily bullied the Southampton defence, but failed to get into a shooting position. The Belgian got on the scoresheet in the first half, but saw his effort ruled out for offside. Lukaku then struck the crossbar late in the build-up to Chilwell's goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi 7/10

The Chelsea youngster finally came into the starting XI as a left wing. He was a constant threat to the Southampton defence, with his pace and quick feet. Hudson-Odoi received an ovation from the crowd after coming off for Mason Mount as Chelsea opted for new men in attack.

Player ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Southampton

Mason Mount 7/10

The Englishman made an immediate impact on his introduction, injecting fresh life and energy into the Chelsea attack. Mount was sharp on the ball, looking like his best once again.

Jorginho 6/10

The Italian midfielder dictated the pace and tempo of the game for the Blues, keeping play ticking in the middle of the park.

Also Read

Ross Barkley 7/10

The Chelsea outcast made an immediate impact, providing a stunning pass leading to Werner's goal.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far