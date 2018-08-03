Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea: 3 questions for Maurizio Sarri ahead of the Community Shield

Chirag Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6.35K   //    03 Aug 2018, 15:22 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Does Sarri have the answers?

The new season brings new questions, do Chelsea Fc have all the answers to make a strong start?

As the 2018 – 19 season draws closer for the English top-flight clubs, the annual curtain raiser in the form of the Community shield is set to take place on Sunday, 5th August. Chelsea and Manchester City prepare to face off in this glorified friendly, with both sides looking to finalize their squad ahead of opening day.

Lets us take a look at Chelsea and the some of the issues that need to be resolved by Sarri before the new season begins.

#3 Defensive Partnership

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea started their pre-season with a back four, with David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu in the heart of their defence. While Ampadu did impress, he was replaced by Antonio Rudiger for the friendly game against Arsenal.

Antonio Rudiger looks like he will occupy a spot in the centre of the defence. His mobility, speed and athleticism make him a perfect fit for Sarri’s high line. Sarri wants his team to press high as a unit by blocking out passing lanes and winning the ball in opposition territory. What remains to be seen is who Sarri will choose to play the role of the partner to Rudiger in defence. 

David Luiz has started all 3 games and looks likely to start the game on Sunday, but he does not feel like a long-term option. While Luiz is excellent when in possession of the ball, he is prone to reckless errors. Playing in the last line of defence, if Luiz gives the ball away cheaply, he does not have the mobility in transition- something that is required for Sarri’s system.

Andreas Christensen, on the other hand, is much more suited to Sarri – ball. The young defender from Denmark is composed in the air and good when tracking back in his own half. While David Luiz is better on the ball, Christensen’s work off the ball and situational awareness make him a better bet to thrive in Sarri’s plans. 

For me, winning isn’t something that happens suddenly on the field when the whistle blows and the crowds' roar. Winning is something that builds physically and mentally every day that you train and every night that you dream. - Emmit James Smith, III I'm a bilingual Masters Graduate currently working in Financial Services and an aspiring Football Journalist. I am an avid watcher of the Premier League but also keep with La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. I usually write about my thoughts before or after a game and try to be unbiased after examining every facet of the story.
