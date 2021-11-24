Chelsea 4-0 Juventus: 5 Talking Points as holders demolish Bianconeri to reach Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea turned the tables around in Champions League Group H in style as they outclassed Juventus in a dominant 4-0 win at home on Tuesday night.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner ensured it would be a long trip back to Turin for Massimiliano Allegri's men. In Thomas Tuchel's 50th game in charge of the club, the holders produced a befitting performance to move top of the table.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Thomas Tuchel's stats from his first 50 games at Chelsea are phenomenal! 🔥



✅ 32 wins

🤝 11 draws

❌ 7 defeats

⛔️ 31 clean sheets

🥅 24 goals conceded

Coming off a 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend, Chelsea were at their ruthless and attacking best against Juventus. The Premier League leaders put the Bianconeri to the sword in the second half, after leading by a solitary strike at half-time.

However, just when Juventus harboured hopes of a comeback, Chelsea ended the game as a contest with an inspired display at both ends. With many eventful moments during the game to discuss, here's a look at the top five talking points from the game at Stamford Bridge:

#5 Chelsea make their intentions clear in the first half

Chelsea were brilliant in set-pieces and indirect free-kicks on the night.

With nothing to lose, Juventus were on the back foot right from kick-off. But Chelsea, being the renewed attacking force they have been this season under Tuchel, continued to be dominant in the final third.

Ben Chilwell missed a sitter from close range in the early moments of the game. But it didn't take long for his defensive compatriot, Trevoh Chalobah, to open the scoring from a corner.

Juventus looked clinical in their transition from the defensive third to Chelsea's half. But their failure to find either Alvaro Morata or Federico Chiesa would prove to be their undoing.

Nevertheless, Morata, who was welcomed to Stamford Bridge with plenty of unpleasantries, thought he opened the scoring for Juventus. He had chipped Edouard Mendy, but Thiago Silva saved the blushes for the Londoners, with a brilliant goalline clearance.

Overall, Juventus' game-plan was clearly not fruitful. Their attempts to fend off the Chelsea attack and break on the counter proved to be unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Chelsea scored their much-needed early goal to lay down the gauntlet to the visitors.

#4 Juventus fail to dominate midfield

Adrien Rabiot wrestled with Reece James for possession in the second half.

It was not until the 70th minute when Arthur came on that Juventus started controlling the midfield. But it was too late to salvage their trip to London, as Chelsea were already three goals to the good.

Most of the first 45 minutes saw Juventus bypass their midfield to send high crosses for Alvaro Morata. Arguably, with Thiago Silva in charge at the back, it was not a clever idea for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

With N'Golo Kante picking up a knock in the first quarter of the game, Tuchel had to make an early change. Juventus were expected to boss the midfield now. But the cool and composed duo of Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek never let the visitors assert their ascendancy through the middle.

Juventus have many things to ponder as they return to Turin wondering what might have been had they controlled the midfield better.

