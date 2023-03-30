Chelsea among 3 Premier League clubs interested in signing 23-year-old Italy international: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of next season.

Bastoni, 23, has established himself as a prominent dressing room presence at the San Siro over the past three seasons. So far, he has helped the Nerazzurri lift four trophies, including a Serie A crown.

A left-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and positioning, the 17-cap Italy star joined Inter from Atalanta for £27 million in 2017. He spent two seasons at Atalanta and Parma on loan before cementing his first-team spot in Simone Inzaghi's three-man defensive setup.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are set to provide competition to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for Bastoni's signature this summer. They are keen to strengthen their defensive options as recent arrivals Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana have failed to perform at the highest level this campaign.

Bastoni, who has a contract until June 2024 at the San Siro, could oust Koulibaly as the first-choice left-sided centre-back should he join the Stamford Bridge side. Due to his superior ball-playing ability, he could also step in as an emergency left-back option behind Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

Apart from Bastoni, Chelsea are also keeping tabs on RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. However, the Croatian's £88 million price tag could prove to be a hurdle for the Graham Potter-coached outfit.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are interested in signing Bastoni as a replacement for Aymeric Laporte, whose days are numbered at the club. Pep Guardiola is said to be a big admirer of the Italian's passing ability and commendable adaptability and is keen to add him to his project in both the short and long term.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro winner has scored three goals and laid out 13 assists in 148 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan.

His agent Tinti says: “More meetings will follow. He’s Inter fan and he wants to stay, so fans should not panic at all”. Alessandro Bastoni’s future. His agent met with Inter board today to discuss the contract extension as current deal expires in June 2024His agent Tinti says: “More meetings will follow. He’s Inter fan and he wants to stay, so fans should not panic at all”. Alessandro Bastoni’s future. His agent met with Inter board today to discuss the contract extension as current deal expires in June 2024 🔵🇮🇹 #Inter🚨 His agent Tinti says: “More meetings will follow. He’s Inter fan and he wants to stay, so fans should not panic at all”. https://t.co/S7cEMNYhSt

Chelsea plot move for PL defender: Reports

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are plotting a move to rope in Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu this summer after failing during the winter transfer window. The Saints are said to be open to offloading the towering defender for a fee in the region of £25 million.

Apart from the Blues, Manchester United, Leicester City and Aston Villa are also keen to add the Ghanaian ace to their ranks this summer.

Salisu, 23, has established himself as an important part of the Saints' squad since arriving from Real Valladolid for around £11 million in the summer of 2020. So far, he has registered a goal and an assist in 80 matches across all competitions for Ruben Selles' side.

