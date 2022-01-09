“Chelsea away” – Cambridge United defender wants meeting with European champions after dumping Newcastle out of FA Cup

Cambridge United’s FA cup hero James Brophy has declared that he would like to face Chelsea next in the competition. The star told his brother Joe Brophy that he would like to play “Chelsea away!” In the fourth round of the FA cup. The League One side claimed a heroic win at Newcastle in the FA Cup thanks to a goal from Joe Ironside which saw the minnows beat the Premier League side.

After the match Brophy was interviewed by his brother and talkSPORT.com pundit, Joe Brophy. When asked what team he would love to draw against, the star chose the Blues:

"Chelsea away!"

Discussing the game, the star shared how stunned his side were at the final whistle of the FA Cup tie:

“I can’t believe it, it still hasn’t hit home that we’re in the draw for the fourth round.

“It’s an amazing day. We obviously had belief in us but knew the expectation and we’re realistic, but we fought against the odds and we came away with an unbelievable victory.”

Cambridge had a valiant game against Newcastle and the club will hope to keep going further into the competition. An away fixture against Chelsea would be wonderful for Cambridge, with the League One team expected to get a decent payout if they are hosted by the European champions. Chelsea will also hope they can be paired against Cambridge, as Thomas Tuchel hopes to go one better and win the FA cup this season.

Chelsea have enjoyed a fairly successful season so far this season and find themselves seated second in the Premier League table, with a point separating the Blues and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in 3rd.

Chelsea are also performing well in the FA Cup, having demolished Chesterfield 5-1 at Stamford Bridge. While Cambridge could potentially face Chelsea next in the upcoming FA Cup tie, there's no telling who each team will be drawn to face.

The West Londoners have seemingly lost their air of invincibility, a fact that was exacerbated by injury issues at the club. The club have lost many key members in defense and are expected to make a move for wantaway Everton fullback Lucas Digne in the coming days.

