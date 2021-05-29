Chelsea to battle Bayern Munich and PSG to land Serie A star - Reports

Chelsea will need to fight it out with the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich to land Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Although Chelsea are keen to add the Moroccan international to their ranks, PSG are rumored to be the favorites to land Achraf Hakimi, according to French publication RMC Sport. However, both Chelsea and PSG will be forced to fork out high transfer fees in order to land the full-back.

The Parisians are keen to sign a right-back as Alessandro Florenzi is set to return to AS Roma this summer.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Inter Milan will reject any offer under €70 million. However, clubs across Europe are looking to take advantage of Inter Milan's weak financial status.

Inter Milan's financial woes are the main reason why manager Antonio Conte decided to leave the San Siro, days after lifting the club's first Serie A title in 11 years. The club are now in danger of losing their star players, with Chelsea also monitoring Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

With manager Thomas Tuchel playing a back three with two wing-backs, signing Achraf Hakimi would make sense for the Blues.

However, Chelsea will face tough competition from other elite European clubs. Apart from that, Hakimi's parent club Real Madrid have the right of first refusal. This means Los Blancos will be made aware of any bids Inter Milan receive with Madrid and will have the option to match that bid and sign Hakimi.

Chelsea aiming to spend big in the coming transfer window

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their squad after a positive season under Thomas Tuchel. Having reached two cup finals this year, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is happy with the team's progress under Thomas Tuchel. The Russian billionaire is said to be ready to back Tuchel in the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues are primarily looking for a new striker. Timo Werner has struggled for consistency this season while the likes of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are not part of Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season.

Chelsea are currently concentrating on the upcoming Champions League final against Manchester City. If the Blues win the showpiece game, it will not only give the club additional funds to buy superstars. They will also be able to attract more players in the transfer window.

