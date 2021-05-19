Chelsea boost top-four hopes as Blues avenge FA Cup defeat to Leicester City

The Premier League top-four race is not over but it is fair to say Chelsea are on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Blues recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to leapfrog the Foxes into third place in the table.

This is a huge boost for Chelsea’s Champions League hopes, especially with rivals Liverpool closing in on a top-four finish. Thomas Tuchel and his side have been under pressure after suffering back-to-back defeats and their latest victory will have brought them some respite.

The Blues now have just one more task to complete, which is to win their last game against Aston Villa. This will guarantee their place in next season’s Champions League.

Blues exact revenge on Leicester City

Playing twice against the same opponent in the space of three days is never easy. After losing to Leicester in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday, there was the need for a response from Tuchel's side.

The Blues weren’t at their best in the final and were made to pay for their lack of energy and wastefulness by Brendan Rodgers’ well-drilled Foxes. However, Chelsea were a different animal on Tuesday. Tuchel’s side took the game to their opponents and dominated proceedings from the get-go.

Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho (penalty) eventually got the goals for the London outfit, with Kelechi Iheanacho’s late strike not enough to inspire a Leicester comeback. It was sweet revenge for the Blues after losing the FA Cup final to the Foxes at the weekend.

'You need to bring the spectators to their feet and excite them. This team is doing that.' 👏 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 18, 2021

Chelsea on course to finish third in Premier League

Chelsea have two big games remaining in the Premier League, which will define how their season ends. They have a game against Aston Villa on the final day of the season before a crucial Champions League fixture with Manchester City a week later.

Should the Blues beat Aston Villa, it will confirm them as the third-placed team in the Premier League while sealing qualification to the Champions League.

"It was an outstanding performance but the job is not done. We have two more to go," Tuchel told Sky Sports after Tuesday’s win over Leicester. "The fans made a huge difference. You see the speed in our game, the hunger, the ambition."

"It was a very strong performance and I'm absolutely delighted the team can present itself like this in front of our fans. We needed exactly that today. It was a big win but it is not time for celebration yet," added Tuchel.

Chelsea have a chance to finish third in the Premier League, which will be an improvement on last season’s fourth-place finish.