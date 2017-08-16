Reports: Chelsea close to confirming their fifth and sixth summer signings

There could finally be some good news for Chelsea and Antonio Conte in the transfer market

Antonio Conte will be desperate to strengthen his squad before the transfer window ends

What's the story?

Antonio Conte has made no bones about the fact that he wants to sign more players before the transfer window ends and now latest reports in Evening Standard claim that the Premier League champions are close to completing deals for Premier League duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Drinkwater.

The Blues have made some high profile signings like Morata, Rudiger and Bakayoko, however, Chelsea still look woefully short on depth and these two signings will definitely go a long way in giving the squad a well-rounded look. Conte will be desperate to tie up the deal as soon as possible and integrate these two quality Premier League stars into his squad.

Also read: Arsenal could sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but is Chelsea the right club for him?

In case you didn't know...

Future Chelsea star?

Chelsea have long been linked with moves for both Chamberlain and Drinkwater. While reports claimed that an initial £20 million bid was rejected by Leicester, Chelsea are confident that they can reach an arrangement with the Foxes and tie up the signing of the England international.

Chamberlain, on the other hand, is on the last year of his contract and Arsenal might be open to cashing in on the talented 24-year-old. Conte sees the Arsenal man as a perfect right wing back option and the Arsenal man will definitely add an extra dimension to Conte's dynamic system.

The heart of the matter

Drinkwater and Chamberlain are both experienced at the Premier League level and they will take next to no time in adapting to new surroundings. A solid and consistent performer, Drinkwater could prove to be a solid addition while Chamberlain will arguably prove to be an upgrade on Victor Moses.

Chelsea squad looks woefully short in depth especially with Champions League this season and they will have to spend quickly and decisively to get the necessary quality before the window ends.

Also read: 5 reasons why Chelsea will not retain their EPL crown

Video

When he is on his game, the Ox is one of the best young English footballers in the League.

Author's take

Since losing out on Romelu Lukaku, there has been an air of negativity around Chelsea and Antonio Conte. The Italian has been pretty vocal about adding more signings and talent to the squad and with the potential arrivals of Chamberlain and Drinkwater, Conte's Chelsea might just be reinvigorated and become a force to reckon with once again.

Also read: 'Something was happening' at Chelsea to allow Matic sale, Mourinho claims