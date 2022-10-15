3 reasons why Chelsea should prioritize Jorginho's contract extension over that of N'Golo Kante

Chelsea could be set to lose two of their most integral players in Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, with their contracts set to expire next summer.

The duo have formed a strong partnership in Chelsea's midfield in recent years, which has yielded a couple of trophies for the Blues.

However, with both already within the 30-year-old bracket, nailing the two players to a long-term contract could be a difficult task for the West London club.

There is a high possibility that both players may leave on a free transfer. Chances are that Chelsea could also extend the stay of either Kante or Jorginho rather than both.

The duo are no doubt one of the best in the world in their various roles and it could be a tough decision for the Blues. However, extending Jorginho's contract would be more ideal for Chelsea than doing that with Kante's.

Without further ado, this article will explain why the Blues' vice-captain should be given more attention on the contract table than Kante.

#1 Squad importance

Jorginho and Kante in action against Leicester City

While both Jorginho and Kante are two important players for the Blues, the former is more crucial to the team in certain areas.

Since joining the West London club in the summer of 2018 from Napoli, Jorginho has somewhat redefined the holding-midfield role at Chelsea.

His deep-lying playmaking ability has been the vocal point in the Blues' transformation into an elite possession-based team since the days of Maurizo Sarri.

Jorginho has maintained his role under the likes of Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel, and presently Graham Potter.

The 30-year-old player is known for controlling the tempo of the game from midfield. He also plays a key role in the Blues' build-up from the back, while acting as a press-resistant for opposing teams.

Pys @CFCPys Jorginho finished the game with 97% pass accuracy and won the ball back more times than any other player Jorginho finished the game with 97% pass accuracy and won the ball back more times than any other player 🇮🇹 https://t.co/1nGRPdZyK5

Jorginho's role at Chelsea is well defined and very few players at the club can fill in like-for-likes for the Brazilian-born Italian international.

The same may not be said of Kante, who operates more as a box-to-box player for the Blues. The likes of Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and even Conor Gallagher all possess similar traits.

#2 Leadership qualities

Jorginho is Chelsea's vice-captain

While both Jorginho and Kante are two influential figures in the Chelsea squad, the former has been more outspoken on the pitch.

It took the Italian international just one season to rise to the second leadership position at the club - vice-captain.

Losing a player like Jorginho could be a big blow to the Blues, especially as the West London club are now in a transition phase.

The bit-part-role of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also means that Jorginho will possibly lead the Blues more often on the pitch in his capacity as a vice.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Jorginho agent talking about renewing his contract with Chelsea. Jorginho agent talking about renewing his contract with Chelsea. https://t.co/ijZ5EzpQfl

Potter wouldn't want to have a shortage of outspoken leaders on the pitch, a reason why keeping Jorginho beyond this season will be crucial.

#3 Fitness level

Kante has struggled with injuries in recent seasons

Another reason why Jorginho's contract situation should be given more priority over that of Kante is the fitness level of both players.

Since joining the Blues in the summer of 2018, Jorginho has only missed two matches due to injury, which was during the 2021-22 season.

He has always been an ever-present figure in the Chelsea team. The same cannot be said of Kante, especially in recent seasons.

The highly-rated French midfielder has missed a combined total of 64 games since the 2019-20 season with the Blues.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK So heartbreaking that since the 2019/20 season Ngolo Kante has missed 64 games through injury. So heartbreaking that since the 2019/20 season Ngolo Kante has missed 64 games through injury. https://t.co/c8tDNzIoPR

Kante's fitness level has been on a serious decline in recent times, as the midfielder has struggled to stay fit for a long period.

According to reports seen in Goal, the player is expected to miss the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to injury.

