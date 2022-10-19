Chelsea dealt crushing injury blow as superstar faces 4 months out after hamstring surgery

Chelsea have confirmed that N'Golo Kante will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup due to a severe hamstring injury.

The Blues released a statement on their official website which read:

"N’Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury.

"The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage."

The statement concluded:

"Following a successful operation, N’Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months."

The news is a huge blow for Chelsea, who have only been able to play the midfielder twice this season due to relentless injury problems. Kante has been one of Europe's leading players in recent seasons, with his incredible fitness and tactical awareness making him an elite box-to-box midfielder.

Kante's absence is also disastrous news for France, for whom the star was a key part of the team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Didier Deschamps is facing a midfield injury crisis, with Paul Pogba also in a race against time to be fit for Qatar.

Chelsea will also be concerned that Kante's contract is set to expire at the end of this season, with clubs like Barcelona linked with a free transfer.

The former Leicester City midfielder has made 262 appearances for the Blues since his arrival in 2016. This included a Man of the Match performance in their 2021 Champions League final win against Manchester City.

Graham Potter confirmed Kante fitness 'concern' before Chelsea's most recent Premier League encounter

Before Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend, Graham Potter was asked about Kante's fitness, a player he is yet to play during his time in charge.

The English manager proclaimed (per The Sun):

"Again he’s due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s a setback so it’s not good news. But anything other than that, at this stage I can’t give you any more.

"Historically, there are things which have happened which are a concern and we need to get the bottom of that."

He added:

"It’s a setback in the last stage of his rehab so again that’s worrying. But all we can do is get the right diagnosis, the right consultation and then try help him get back to full fitness and enjoying his football."

The Blues' midfield options in Kante's absence include Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

