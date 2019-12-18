Chelsea eye Timo Werner, Real Madrid after wonderkid and more: European transfer news roundup, 18th December 2019

AS Monaco v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to the European football transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the clubs across Europe!

Real Madrid step up interest in Eduardo Camavinga

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

13 time European Champions Real Madrid have had some good luck signing wonder kids off late. The likes of Martin Odegaard, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes are young wonders who can play a big part in the club's future. According to reports by L'Equipe, Los Blancos want to sign yet another wonder kid in the form of Eduardo Camavinga, who currently plays for Ligue 1 club Rennes.

The 17-year-old has excelled for the French side this season and it is reported that Madrid intend to bid for Camavinga soon, although the club will not settle for an amount less than €100 million. Camavinga has a contract with Rennes which runs till 2022, and although Florentino Perez has no issue spending big, it remains to be seen whether this interest materialises into an offer.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid eye Wolves wonderkid

Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of the best-run clubs in the world - as such, there is no surprise that some of their talents are wanted by the big clubs. The latest wonderkid to come out of this team is Owen Otasowie, who is on the wishlist of Juventus, PSG, and Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old made his debut in last week’s dead-rubber Europa League tie against Besiktas after he came on as a second-half substitute. Otasowie’s contract is due to expire at the end of this current season. As a result, clubs can clinch him for a nominal fee, and those outside of England can tap him up on a pre-contract agreement from January. It will be interesting to see how the young midfielder decides on his future if any of the big guns come calling.

Chelsea want to sign Timo Werner

The London based club is the latest big team to be linked with the German striker

Under Frank Lampard, Chelsea has one of the best young teams in the world who are showing a lot of promise. According to the latest reports, the Blues now want to sign German striker Timo Werner in January.

The RB Leipzig player has been phenomenal in the Bundesliga, having scored 16 goals in 15 games. Werner is 23 years old and a move to a big European club has been long coming for the forward. Chelsea were denied the chance to buy players in the summer due to their transfer ban, but the same has now been lifted and the club is looking to spend big in January, as they aim to strengthen their bid for a top 4 finish.

The former Champions League winners are amongst the frontrunners for Werner's signature, due to their youth policy and Lampard's preference of fast-paced attacking football.