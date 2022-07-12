Chelsea have 'gentleman's agreement' in place for sale of big-money flop: Reports

Chelsea reportedly have a 'gentleman's agreement' in place for the permanent sale of their striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old rejoined the Nerazzurri on loan earlier this summer, just over a year after his near £100 million move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Sport Mediaset, as per Sport Witness, Lukaku has told his friends and family that his loan-spell at the San Siro is ’only the beginning' of his second stint, as he intends to stay for much longer than the initially agreed one-year move.

Romelu Lukaku has told friends and family that his intention is to stay at Inter on a long-term basis and not return to Chelsea in the future.

The report also claims that player’s future pathway is 'clear,' and that the two clubs already have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ regarding a future permanent move, allowing them twelve months to complete the transfer.

After becoming one of the top strikers in European football and guiding Inter to their first Scudetto in over a decade, Lukaku re-joined his former club Chelsea with the expectation that he would help deliver similar success to the west London club.

However, the move turned out to be a disaster as the Belgian international scored just 15 times in 44 appearances. Lukaku's time at the Blues will be best remembered for incidents off the pitch, including his infamous interview with Sky Italia.

Lukaku flopped at Chelsea with & without hairs

Italian legend slams Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku ahead of return to Inter Milan

The imposing forward was on the scoresheet during his side's 10-0 win over Italian fifth division side FC Milanese, which was Inter's first pre-season game of the summer.

However, cult Premier League hero Paulo Di Canio has severely criticized Lukaku for his inability to take chances when the pressure is really on him to deliver for his side.

Former West Ham superstar Di Canio told Sky Sports Italia, as per The Metro:

"Romelu Lukaku flops in crucial games. It’s not an opinion, it is a fact. It’s what he showed in his seven-year spell in the Premier League."

Lukaku endured a disappointing first-spell at Chelsea before moving to Everton, where he excelled to the point where Manchester United decided to take a big-money punt on him in 2017. The Belgian failed to deliver at Old Trafford and was sold just two years later to Inter Milan.

Lukaku scores as Inter run riot in their first friendly of the season

