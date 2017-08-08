Chelsea to hijack Liverpool's £55 million move and other EPL transfer rumours of the day - 8th August

Chelsea are all set to sneak up behind Liverpool and steal the thunder, this summer!

@animenon19 by Anirudh Menon Football Transfer Roundup 08 Aug 2017, 22:21 IST

Conte is all set to sneak up on Klopp!

All hail the football Gods!!!

The beautiful game may be about to kick-off in earnest - with the extremely non-traditional Friday night kickoff between Arsenal and Leicester City - but summer madness is at its absolute peak right now and managers, directors, presidents, and every other 'Einstein' with a smartphone and a twitter account are working their backsides off to sign the 'one' player that will propel them to greatness in 2017-18.

Here then are the freshest of the rumours, gossip, and riff-raff floating around the interwebs:

Arsenal

If he is so hell bent on leaving....

The Gunners are going to have a ball trying to keep their Chilean superstar/one-man-war-machine, Alexis Sanchez. Not only have various clubs expressed their interest in signing up the in-form forward, he himself seems inclined to move... but the hand that tips the scales might just be this one: Paris Saint-Germain have offered up €88m to tempt Wenger (or more specifically Stan Kroenke) to allow the Chilean to migrate across the Channel. Read all about that right here. On a side note, what in the blue hell is up with PSG?

Ian Wright has gone absolute bonkers at his former club - he's still so lovable isn't he - and have slammed them for not signing Nemanja Matic when the window opened up.... as well as passing up Virgil van Dijk - despite Southampton categorically stating that the Dutchman is not for sale

This one is completely out of the left field - Valencia are preparing a bid for Gabriel! Most Gunners fans still don't know what to make of the Brazilian, but not sure Arsene Wenger would want to part with any of his precious squad depth.