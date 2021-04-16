Chelsea injury update: N'Golo Kante fit to play, star midfielder out for clash with Manchester city

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provided an injury update ahead of the Blues' crucial FA Cup semi-final encounter against Manchester City on Saturday.

Tuchel revealed that midfielder N'Golo Kante is fit and available for selection for the matchr, while Mateo Kovacic and defender Andreas Christensen are unavailable for the match.

"We have the green light for N’Golo because we had the three days in between, which makes a huge difference," Tuchel said. "Mateo is unfortunately still out. He's feeling better but still out and cannot be in the squad, and Andreas Christensen is out, he cannot be in the squad, so this is the situation."

The key team news and thoughts from the boss ahead of tomorrow's #FACup semi-final! 📝💭 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 16, 2021

Both Chelsea and Manchester City were successful midweek, holding on to their first-leg leads to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Blues still have a long way to go in Europe, with an upcoming semi-final against Real Madrid. They are also looking to ensure a place in the top 4 in the Premier League table to qualify for next year's competition.

The 2020/21 semi-finals are set ✅



🇹🇷🏆 Who will reach the final in Istanbul❓#UCL pic.twitter.com/W7KUOm1uah — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 14, 2021

However, the FA Cup is going to be no less of a priority for Thomas Tuchel's side. With the winner of Saturday's contest set to face Leicester City or Southampton, they will be considered big favourites to lift the title at Wembley in May.

"We have to accept that there is a gap between Manchester City and us" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City currently have an 11 point lead at the top of the Premier League

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of his first encounter against Manchester City as Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel spoke about the difference in quality between the two teams.

"We have to accept that there is a gap between Manchester City and us," Tuchel said. "If you look at the fixture in the Premier League and the fixtures in the last years, we have to accept this. It's important that we accept this without making ourselves too small."

The German further went on to claim that Chelsea will look to "hunt" City from the first day of next season, and that Pep Guardiola's side and Bayern Munich are the benchmarks for him.

"So from next year on, from day one of next season, we will hunt them, we will try to close the gap between us. This is the benchmark. For me, in Europe, two teams are the benchmark and that's Bayern Munich and Manchester City," Tuchel added.