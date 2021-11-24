Chelsea living up to European champions tag after mulling Juventus to seal last 16 berth

Thomas Tuchel once said he was going to build Chelsea into a side that no team would want to play against and he wasn’t lying.

After 10 months at the helm, everything he said is manifesting. The Blues have gone on to win the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup. Moreover, they are currently playing their best football in years.

The thing about this Chelsea team is that they have no weaknesses. No matter the personnel on the pitch, the goals can come from anywhere.

Such unpredictability has served the team very well. On Tuesday they put in yet another statement performance after mulling Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Blues thrash Juventus

Chelsea have blown away many teams in recent months but what they did to the Bianconeri was completely exceptional.

The Blues dominated the Italian side from start to finish and were equally very clinical. They made the 1-0 reverse in Turin look like a fluke result.

Juventus were simply no match for the English side. They were lucky to end the first half just a goal down after Trevoh Chalobah prodded the ball home in the 25th minute.

Tuchel’s side continued to purr and added three more goals in the second half. It was all thanks to strikes from Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner. A 4-0 result will always be emphatic but it could have been more and that is only testament to how dominant Chelsea were.

Chelsea currently the best in Europe

It can be argued that Chelsea were not the best team in Europe when they won the Champions League last season. However, they’ve been on a completely different level this term.

The Blues are currently in unstoppable form and are conquering everything before them. They are three points clear at the top of the Premier League table. They are also now almost certain to win their Champions League group after mulling Juventus.

“It was a very strong performance and an outstanding result. We knew we had to be patient and at the same time be responsible for the rhythm and intensity,” Tuchel said after the game, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

He gave full credit to his players for their performance. He said:

“We had to take care about the details, when to accelerate the game and be sharper like in the first match, and the team did all this. It was a great performance from everybody so full credit to the players - what an effort, what an attitude."

Tuchel further added:

"To score so many goals against a team who defend so well is an amazing achievement so it was a fantastic evening for us with a great result. It’s important now to enjoy it, not to get carried away but to enjoy it.”

Based on their current form, no team across Europe is better than Chelsea. They are finally living up to the European champions tag.

