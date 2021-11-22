Chelsea vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea welcome Juventus to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for an enticing clash in the Champions League.

The defending champions will have revenge on their minds after losing 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Turin in September.

Chelsea's form has been inspiring ever since, going the next nine games unbeaten in all competitions, winning seven.

The Bianconeri, meanwhile, have recovered from a three-game winless run by winning their next three, including a 2-0 defeat of Lazio in Rome at the weekend.

In Europe, though, they've maintained a 100% record, winning all four of their games so far to sit at the top of Group H, three points clear of the Blues and with a last-16 place already secured.

Chelsea vs Juventus Head-To-Head

In five previous clashes between the sides, Chelsea have beaten Juventus only once - a 1-0 victory in February 2009, which was also their first European clash.

Juventus have won their last two fixtures with Chelsea, although both came in Turin. They have never won at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Chelsea vs Juventus Team News

Chelsea

After going several weeks without their strikers, Chelsea welcomed back Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to training this week.

Werner was an unused substitute on the bench in their win over Leicester City at the weekend, so he might come into the starting XI on Tuesday.

However, the game might have come too soon for Lukaku. Mateo Kovacic, who's been nursing a hamstring injury, will also remain sidelined.

Marcos Alonso is available again and will compete to start at left-back with Ben Chilwell.

Injured: Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Juventus

For the Bianconeri, Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey is unlikely to feature while Giorgio Chiellini is doubtful due to an Achilles problem.

Concerns also remain over the availability of Federico Bernardeschi, who picked up an injury while on international duty with Italy.

Moise Kean, however, is back in the squad and could start in the striker's role if Paulo Dybala does not recover in time.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi

Doubtful: Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Chelsea vs Juventus Predicted XI

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva; Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount; Kai Havertz.

Juventus (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot; Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa.

Chelsea vs Juventus Prediction

Chelsea will be looking to avenge their 1-0 loss in Turin and certainly have form on their side.

But the Bianconeri have improved lately and might at least be able to secure a point here.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Juventus

