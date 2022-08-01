Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku put on special diet as he currently weighs 101 kgs: Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly put on-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on a special weight-loss program as they aim to reduce his current 101 kilo weight.

The Nerazzurri re-signed the 29-year-old forward on a season-long loan deal following a disastrous return to Stamford Bridge last year. He scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances for the Blues last season.

Football Conspiracy Theories 👁 @ftblconspiracy Lukaku to Chelsea was genuinely a ploy to help Inter's financial problems. Lukaku to Chelsea was genuinely a ploy to help Inter's financial problems.

According to German publication Bild, Inter and Lukaku have agreed that the striker will need special training and a strict diet to help him get back into shape ahead of the new Serie A season.

The report also claims that the Italian giants have re-hired a top chef to help Lukaku with his meals. The Belgian international is also partaking in a specially designed training plan.

The centre-forward reportedly loves to eat pasta but the club made him mainly eat Shirataki noodles. The latter is similar to glass noodles and significantly lower in calories than the Italian version.

Inter will be desperate to get the best version of Lukaku as quickly as possible. They will be aiming to reclaim their Serie A crown after being pipped to the title by city rivals AC Milan last term.

Lukaku enjoyed an incredibly successful two-year spell at the San Siro before moving back to Chelsea. His 64 goals in 95 appearances were instrumental in bringing the Nerazzurri their first Scudetto in over a decade.

Kieran Doyle @KierDoyle Chelsea paid 100m and punted Abraham for a year of overweight and injured Lukaku who feuded with the coach so egregiously a dressing room of players who have dropped the manager on every occasion, backed the manager over him. Chelsea paid 100m and punted Abraham for a year of overweight and injured Lukaku who feuded with the coach so egregiously a dressing room of players who have dropped the manager on every occasion, backed the manager over him.

Pundit believes Chelsea already have ready-made Lukaku replacement

Following the disaster of Lukaku's transfer, the Blues are yet to sign a direct replacement this summer. Raheem Sterling is their only attacking arrival this summer.

However, former England striker Darren Bent believes the west London club should give young forward Armando Broja a go in the first team. The Albanian international scored nine times in 38 appearances on-loan at Southampton last term.

Bent believes the 20-year-old deserves an opportunity at Stamford Bridge. He told TalkSPORT (as per The Metro):

"Why have they not brought Broja back? He’s a perfect centre-forward. It looks like they are going to let him go. Give him a go. If they create chances for him, he will score goals. He showed that at Southampton."

Former Crystal Palace Darren Ambrose added his take to the mix, as he stated:

"I think he should be their No.9. At No.9, I’d play him ahead of (Kai) Havertz."

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Chelsea wasting a combined £163m on Kepa and Lukaku doesn’t get talked about enough. Chelsea wasting a combined £163m on Kepa and Lukaku doesn’t get talked about enough. https://t.co/LPzVNc02V8

