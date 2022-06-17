Chelsea haven't lost hope of beating Barcelona and PSG in race to sign Bayern Munich star- Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The Blues are, however, set to face stiff competition from Barcelona and PSG for the 33-year-old's services.

According to Bavarian Footballworks, Chelsea are still hopeful that they can beat Barcelona and PSG in the race to sign the Poland international but could be fighting a losing cause The Blues view him as a potential replacement for Belgian hitman Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. The Premier League giants signed him in the hope that he would lead them to a league title.

The 28-year-old, however, endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, scoring just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. He struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's system and fell behind Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge during the second half of the season.

As per Sky Sports, Lukaku is eager to leave Stamford Bridge and return to Inter Milan this summer. Chelsea could therefore be in the market for a replacement for the striker if he leaves the club.

Robert Lewandowski has developed into one of the best strikers of his generation during his time with Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances during his eight seasons with Bayern and has helped them win eight consecutive Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokals, and a Champions League.

The Polish hitman has just one year remaining on his contract with the Bavarians and has made clear his desire to leave the club this summer and is seeking a new challenge.

As per Christian Falk, Barcelona and PSG are ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Lewandowski.

The Catalan giants are believed to be favorites in the race to sign the forward. Barcelona are seemingly heading in the right direction and are therefore keen to make some statement signings this summer to boost their chances of winning the league title next season.

PSG have the financial power to offer Lewandowski a lucrative contract. The striker's potential move away from Bayern Munich could be his last big-money move as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Chelsea are hopeful of luring the Bayern star to Stamford Bridge. However, reports suggest his wife Anna does not fancy moving to England, whilst his former agent has claimed that he is reluctant to move to the Premier League.

Christian Falk @cfbayern behind Gabriel Jesus is also Robert Lewandowski on the list of TRUEbehind Gabriel Jesus is also Robert Lewandowski on the list of @ChelseaFC for a new striker. However, Chelsea know that they are behind Barcelona @FCBarcelona and Paris @PSG_inside in the Poker for Lewandowski TRUE✅ behind Gabriel Jesus is also Robert Lewandowski on the list of @ChelseaFC for a new striker. However, Chelsea know that they are behind Barcelona @FCBarcelona and Paris @PSG_inside in the Poker for Lewandowski

Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal termsLewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal terms 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. https://t.co/VxbVgJZp3D

Chelsea could opt to sign Manchester City star ahead of Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea could drop their interest in Robert Lewandowski as they are seemingly behind Barcelona and PSG in the race to sign the Bayern Munich hitman. The club could instead opt to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who could prove to be a long-term solution to their attacking problems as opposed to Lewandowski, who is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Gabriel Jesus has scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for City and has helped them win four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four EFL Cups.He enjoyed an impressive end to the 2021-22 campaign as he scored six goals in his last seven league games. Jesus could, however, fall behind Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium next season.

GOAL @goal Chelsea are considering making a bid for Gabriel Jesus, who is valued at £43m Chelsea are considering making a bid for Gabriel Jesus, who is valued at £43m 🇧🇷 https://t.co/jnTC4zSVWn

The 25-year-old could therefore seek a move to a club where he will be the first-choice striker. As per Goal, Chelsea are considering a move for the striker, who is valued at £43 million by Pep Guardiola's side.

