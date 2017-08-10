Reports: Chelsea set to make shock £35 million offer for Arsenal star

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is desperate to strengthen his squad

Antonio Conte is determined to strengthen his squad before the transfer window ends

What's the story?

It is no secret that Chelsea are on the lookout for more players to add to their squad and now latest reports from the Mirror claim that the Premier League Champions are ready to test the resolve of Arsenal by bidding £35 million for versatile midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 23-year-old England international has just one year left on his contract and with talks having reached an impasse, Conte is confident that a bid in the region of £35 million will be sufficient for Arsenal to sell their man instead of losing him on a free transfer next year.

In case you didn't know...

Future Chelsea star?

Antonio Conte is keen on adding at least 3 more signings with the right-wing back role earmarked for strengthening. Oxlade-Chamberlain has the potential to transform into an excellent wing-back and has even played for Arsenal in that role during pre-season.

Although he has not signed a contract, Wenger said that he remains an important part of the setup, saying:

"I think in his career he had some bad moments because he had some small injuries. Last year he was much more stable. Personally, I think he is a hugely talented player. He is on the way up and he will continue to move up because that potential is there.

"He is today very conscious of his qualities as well, which he was not always, and I personally believe he will be a very great player.”

Chamberlain definitely has the potential to become a world class star in the future.

The heart of the matter

Conte prefers attacking full-backs who are capable of bombing up and down the pitch. while Chamberlain is not a natural full-back, his experience of playing as a winger will definitely help him adapt to Conte's needs easily.

Also, the England international has impressed in the few times he has played at full-back position for Arsenal. However, Chelsea will find it tough to convince their direct rivals to sell a valuable asset like Chamberlain before the transfer window ends.

Author's take

Chamberlain looks to be a perfect fit for Chelsea as the 23-year-old's skills, dribbling and technical ability will be a valuable asset for Conte.

Although Arsenal are reluctant to sell, with only one year left on his contract, the board might be determined to cash in on £35 million for the England international.

