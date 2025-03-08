Chelsea make contact to discuss transfer deal for Slovakia international with £42 million price tag: Reports

Chelsea have set their sights on Feyenoord defender David Hancko according to TEAMtalk. The Slovakian has impressed for the Eredivisie side this season registering 37 appearances across competitions, all of which were starts.

Ad

His efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. Atletico Madrid are also enamored with the 27-year-old and have made moves to secure his services in recent days.

Juventus are in the race as well and have had the most contact to facilitate a deal so far. Chelsea have recently entered the race along with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues were also linked with the Slovakian in December when they were looking for defensive reinforcements. The London giants have now stepped up their efforts and have already gathered information about a possible move.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea are expected to permanently offload Axel Disasi this summer, while Benoit Badiashile's future also remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana has had a lengthy spell on the sidelines although he is likely to return for this weekend's game against Leicester City.

Enzo Maresca wants to add more steel to his backline and has now identified Hancko as an option. The player is under contract with the Dutch side until 2028 but they could be willing to let him go this summer for £42m. That shouldn't be a problem for the Blues, who have spent heavily in the squad in recent windows.

Ad

Will Enzo Fernandez leave Chelsea this summer?

Enzo Fernandez. Getty

Real Madrid are apparently eyeing a move for Enzo Fernandez this summer, according to Fichajes. Chelsea are not actively looking to let him go, but could be willing to do business for €80m.

Ad

The Blues broke the bank for Enzo Fernandez in January 2023 following his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentinean helped his nation win the Holy Grail of football and was awarded the Young Player of the tournament.

The London giants ended up paying Benfica £106.8m for Fernandez, who has endured a mixed time at Stamford Bridge so far. However, the 24-year-old has been heavily involved under Enzo Maresca, registering five goals and eight assists from 32 games so far this season.

Ad

His efforts have caught the eye of Real Madrid, who are his long-term admirers. The LaLiga champions are looking for midfield reinforcement this summer and have set their sights on Fernandez.

However, securing his services won't be easy. The Argentinean is under contract until 2032, so Chelsea are under no pressure to let him go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback