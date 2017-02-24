Transfer Rumour: Chelsea and Manchester City to fight for Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci

Bonucci was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer.

Bonucci is a leader and one of the best central defenders in the world

What’s the story?

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Leonardo Bonucci could be heading for the exit with both Chelsea and Manchester City as potential destinations. Bonucci’s future at Juventus has been up in the air since being dropped for Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Porto following an altercation with Juventus boss, Massimiliano Allegri.

Despite the issues between both parties settled, the 29-year-old could opt for a move away from the Italian champions with both Premier League giants waiting on the sidelines. The Italian defender was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League club in the summer but chose to remain with the Italian side.

In case you didn’t know...

Bonucci, who joined Juventus back in 2010, has made 300 appearances for the club and is one the most experienced and talented defenders in their squad. The Italian has plenty of experience playing under Antonio Conte having been managed by the 47-year-old during his time with Juventus and Italy.

The Italian defender has won five Serie A titles, two Copa Italia, and three Supercoppa Italiana titles with the club.

Pep Guardiola is apparently a great admirer of Bonucci and sees him as a long-term solution for City’s defence. Manchester City attempted to sign the Juventus defender in the summer in an attempt to overhaul their backline.

The heart of the matter

The turbulent situation at Juventus could play a major part in the summer and both Chelsea and Manchester City could make big money bids for the Italian defender. Chelsea will be hoping to lure Bonucci with a chance to reunite him with his former boss Antonio Conte.

While Guardiola will be hoping to convince the defender to join him at the Etihad to help shore up the Citizens’ fragile backline.

What’s Next?

If City can convince the 29-year-old to move to the Etihad, he will be seen as a direct replacement for Vincent Kompany and as a guide for the talented but inconsistent John Stones. While Chelsea will look to sign him and further strengthen their squad and defence, with Champions League on the cards next season.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Whether Bonucci decides to stay or leave Juventus at the end of the season, two offers from the biggest clubs in the Premier League are already on the table.

A move to Manchester City will assure him a place in the first-team as their defence has been less than impressive, while, at Chelsea, he may not get game time as Gary Cahill and David Luiz have formed a good partnership, with Kurt Zouma waiting in the wings.