Chelsea and Manchester City interested in signing 23-year-old defender who is out of contract in 2024: Reports 

Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City are considering the possibility of signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni. The 23-year-old is out of contract with the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2024 and they are looking to extend him before he goes on to the last year of his contract.

However, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport report that negotiations have not made proper advancements. The Serie A side are looking to avoid the situation they just faced with another centre-back, Milan Skriniar. The club could not tie the Slovakian down and he is set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free after this season.

Bastoni currently earns €2.8 million a year plus bonuses but is demanding an offer worth €5.5 million annually. Inter made an offer of €4 million plus incentives, which was a substantial gap.

Another point of contention arose in negotiations between the club and the player's representatives in December. The club want to give him an increased wage that will kick in from next season, while the player is hoping for an immediate increase.

Manchester City have already made inquiries about the player and his contract uncertainty will prove to be a boost for them. Pep Guardiola's side could look to add the talented Italian to a squad that already has the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones and Manuel Akanji.

Chelsea have also been interested in the player. The report adds that the Blues considered a deal for him when negotiations for Romelu Lukaku were happening. The London side have made a bunch of young additions and Bastoni would fit well into their policy.

Manchester City interested in Chelsea midfielder

Mateo Kovacic could be on the move.

Manchester City are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian midfielder is approaching the last year of his contract. According to the Evening Standard, he is yet to open talks over an extension which has alerted the likes of the Cityzens as well as Bayern Munich.

With the arrival of Enzo Fernandez in the winter transfer window and N'Golo Kante's return from injury, Kovacic could see a reduction in playing time. To add to that, the Blues have spent massively this year and will look to offset it by selling players and the 28-year-old could be one of them.

Manchester City will be interested in the talented midfielder, who could be a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who could soon become a free agent. Bayern Munich have just hired ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and the German has shown interest in a reunion at the Allianz Arena.

