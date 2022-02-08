Chelsea need defensive overhaul in summer to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool in Premier League

Chelsea are the Champions of Europe, but once again they are failing in the Premier League title race. After leading the league at the start of the season, the Blues now find themselves third, ten points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Manchester City and Liverpool, in their recent title-winning seasons, have not just scored goals for fun, they have been excellent defensively. One of the main plaudits that Thomas Tuchel has received in his one year at the London club is the defensive improvement he has brought about.

For a team that leaked goals under Frank Lampard in the first half of the 2020-21 season to have the best defensive record in a Champions League win, this was a remarkable transformation.

B/R Football @brfootball



Champions League

UEFA Super Cup

2021 FIFA Best Men's Coach

2021-22 EFL Cup finalist One year ago today, Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea, who were sat ninth in the league. Since then:Champions LeagueUEFA Super Cup2021 FIFA Best Men's Coach2021-22 EFL Cup finalist One year ago today, Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea, who were sat ninth in the league. Since then:🏆 Champions League🏆 UEFA Super Cup🏆 2021 FIFA Best Men's Coach ⏳ 2021-22 EFL Cup finalist https://t.co/P8N0CBrtfO

Even in the current season, at the time of writing this article Chelsea have conceded the 3rd least number of goals (18 in 24 games), with only Manchester City (14 in 23 games) and Wolves (16 in 21 games) bettering them. This was achieved primarily by shifting to a back three from the very first game of Thomas Tuchel's tenure as Blues' manager.

Chelsea defenders are used to playing in a back three system

The tactical setup was surprising, as he had not used the system extensively in either of his previous managerial tenures at Mainz, Dortmund or PSG. However, if you analyze the center backs the Londoners have at their disposal, the strategy starts making more sense.

Cesar Azpilicueta was used as a right centre-back in The Blues' last title winning season under Antonio Conte and is traditionally a right back. Antonio Rüdiger was brought in to play as a left centre-back under Conte and has himself stated that it is his most preferred position. Andreas Christensen has played most of his best games for Chelsea in a back three, first under Conte and then under Tuchel.

Thiago Silva has a lot of years in his legs and at the age of 37 is better protected with two fast defensive partners on either side of him. He has the highest experience of playing in a back four amongst all of Chelsea’s defenders. Trevoh Chalobah is in his first full season at Chelsea and we should not be quick to forget that he played as a defensive midfielder until last season.

Malang Sarr, who had been on loan at Porto when Tuchel came in, was expected to go on loan this season as well, but remained at the club as no satisfying loan deal materialized. To put it simply, Tuchel identified that he did not have the defensive personnel to play a back four and implemented a back three to make Chelsea hard to beat.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea’s defense is putting up numbers this season Chelsea’s defense is putting up numbers this season 🔥 https://t.co/1YmEtgA1C2

A case can be made for Thiago Silva and Rüdiger, but the former’s age will most likely not allow him to play across the full season and with no competent backup, the risk is too high.

Chelsea rivals have invested in world class centre-backs

John Terry and Gary Cahill formed a title winning centre-back partnership under Mourinho in 2014/15

Unlike in the past, when Chelsea boasted of best-in-class centre-back partnerships in the Premier League with John Terry joined by Ricardo Carvalho and Gary Cahill, Tuchel currently lacks the personnel to implement a consistent centre-back pairing.

In recent times, other teams have moved ahead of Chelsea in this department. Liverpool bought Virgil van Dijk for a record £75 million fee, with Ibrahima Konaté and Joel Matip acting as able deputies. Manchester City bought Rúben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, with John Stones and Nathan Ake as backups. Dias took over the leadership role left behind by Vincent Kompany seamlessly.

Last summer, Manchester United signed a world class centre-back in Raphael Varane to partner the most expensive defender Harry Maguire, although the former has suffered due to injuries and the latter has struggled for form.

Is a switch to a back four the key to unleashing Chelsea's attacking talent?

Hakim Ziyech in action for Chelsea.

Chelsea could benefit from a switch to a back four system. Thomas Tuchel can field four attackers as part of a 4-2-2-2 or 4-4-2 formation, or even five in a 4-3-3 setup, similar to how Manchester City and Liverpool setup on paper, albeit with vastly different tactics.

Currently in a 3-4-2-1 or 3-4-1-2 formation, both of which Tuchel has largely implemented during his time at Chelsea, it allows for only 3 attacking players to be on the pitch at a time.

Chelsea boast of having as many as seven world class attackers in their arsenal, but with Tuchel being able to field just three of them at a time, Chelsea’s attack has not been as fluid and entertaining as one would expect. The wing-back duo of Ben Chilwell and Reece James have been the major beneficiaries of this system, and both were the major driving forces of Chelsea’s attack this season before they were sidelined with injuries.

B/R Football @brfootball Tuesday: Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell will need surgery on his ACL.



Today: Reece James limps off in first half vs. Brighton.



Rough week for Chelsea’s defense 🤕 Tuesday: Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell will need surgery on his ACL. Today: Reece James limps off in first half vs. Brighton.Rough week for Chelsea’s defense 🤕 https://t.co/XjO9nC0lEg

A point to consider is that Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are not traditionally suited to play the two No. 10 roles in a 3-4-2-1 system. These 3 players are traditionally wingers and are most comfortable operating in wide areas with space in front of them to dribble into, cut in or deliver balls into the box.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic expresses his frustration with being played out of position this year 🗣 "It's been up and down, this year."Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic expresses his frustration with being played out of position this year 🗣 "It's been up and down, this year."Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic expresses his frustration with being played out of position this year 👇 https://t.co/t2IevHuMIk

Unlike in the 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 formation — where the width is held by the wingers or wide midfielders — in the 3-4-2-1 system, the width is provided by the wing backs.

This forces Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic to play more centrally, limiting the space in front of them and restricting their abilities. It is not surprising that in recent games against Tottenham when Thomas Tuchel shifted to a back four, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi ran the show playing wide and benefiting from the space in front of them.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella In his post match press conference, Tuchel calls the new formation a 4-1-4-1. He wanted a 'new solution' and a system that Tottenham wouldn't be aware of. He says it allowed Ziyech to play in his best position and he opted for it with wing backs and centre backs injured. #CFC In his post match press conference, Tuchel calls the new formation a 4-1-4-1. He wanted a 'new solution' and a system that Tottenham wouldn't be aware of. He says it allowed Ziyech to play in his best position and he opted for it with wing backs and centre backs injured. #CFC

The back three system is dependent on wing backs. In Reece James and Ben Chilwell, Chelsea boast two of the best wing backs in the world on either side of the pitch. Marcos Alonso is a specialist in the left wing back position and is more than capable of deputizing for Chilwell, but over the course of the season, his defensive frailties have been exposed.

James and Chilwell are integral to Chelsea's back three formation.

Chelsea reportedly explored the idea of bringing in a right-sided attacker at right wing-back as a backup to James but were priced out of the Achraf Hakimi move in the summer.

Unlike the left side of the pitch, Azpilicueta is a capable backup for James defensively, however offensively he lacks the attacking output that Chelsea crave so much from their wing backs. This has led to Tuchel trying both Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic in that position as James’ replacement.

This is by no means an indicator that Chelsea should not continue with a back three. This system has won them the Champions League and the Super Cup. In the end, it will be Tuchel's call on the matter. However, come the summer of 2022, all of Christensen, Rüdiger and Azpilicueta are out of contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #CFC



Thiago loves Chelsea life and he’s never considered proposals to leave the club in June. Thiago Silva signs new Chelsea deal until June 2023. He communicated to the board last September that he was ready to accept new contract with no long negotiation needed.Thiago loves Chelsea life and he’s never considered proposals to leave the club in June. Thiago Silva signs new Chelsea deal until June 2023. He communicated to the board last September that he was ready to accept new contract with no long negotiation needed. 🔵🤝 #CFCThiago loves Chelsea life and he’s never considered proposals to leave the club in June. https://t.co/V4ZDYtPzIB

Thiago Silva has signed a one-year extension which shall keep him at the club until the summer of 2023 but with a World Cup in between the season and his age, it is unclear how much the Blues will be able to rely on him for the entire campaign. Marcos Alonso will enter the final year of his contract this summer, as will Emerson Palmeiri, who is on loan at Lyon.

The upcoming summer transfer window provides Chelsea an opportunity to make a major upgrade on their defensive personnel and if the manager wants, allows the switch to a back four, which could possibly unlock the plethora of attacking arsenal he has at his disposal.

Chelsea are locked in talks with all three out of contract defenders but there seems to be no breakthrough happening. Out of these three, it is imperative that the club does not lose Rüdiger. He is easily one of the best defenders in the world by recent form, holds explosive pace, can play in a back three or four and, most importantly, is a leader on the pitch.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea have failed to convince Antonio Rudiger to sign new contract, despite their latest offer of closer to £200,000 per week, leaving his future still uncertain with Real Madrid and PSG making pre-contract offers to him. What’s your thoughts on this? Chelsea have failed to convince Antonio Rudiger to sign new contract, despite their latest offer of closer to £200,000 per week, leaving his future still uncertain with Real Madrid and PSG making pre-contract offers to him. What’s your thoughts on this? https://t.co/d4OmfrzNbg

He can match the influence Dias and Van Dijk have on their teams. Christensen has blown hot and cold, and his injury record is not good for a center back. Reports are that he is looking for a fresh challenge outside of England and this might be a good opportunity for both club and player to move on.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea are not considering making a new offer to Andreas Christensen, who is in advanced talks with Barcelona. #ForçaBarça



VOLE

app.adjust.com/cwkp1l6 Chelsea are not considering making a new offer to Andreas Christensen, who is in advanced talks with Barcelona. #CFC VOLE 🔝Chelsea are not considering making a new offer to Andreas Christensen, who is in advanced talks with Barcelona. #CFC #ForçaBarça 🔻VOLE🔻🔜 app.adjust.com/cwkp1l6 https://t.co/WJmF0WtWXY

Azpilicueta’s influence in the dressing room cannot be replaced easily. As club captain he has worn the club badge with pride throughout. Though lacking pace, his ability to play multiple roles in the backline is also not easily replicated.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça are also interested in Andreas Christensen. Barcelona are working to sign César Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on - contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez . Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decisionBarça are also interested in Andreas Christensen. Barcelona are working to sign César Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on - contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez. Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decision 🇪🇸 #FCB Barça are also interested in Andreas Christensen.

The Blues should do everything they can to keep him at the club for a further couple of seasons, especially with Barcelona interested. For Alonso and Emerson, it seems one of them, if not both, will leave as they enter the final year of their contracts. Alonso is reportedly being targeted by Atletico Madrid while Emerson’s loan at Lyon has a buy option.

Chelsea need to get busy shopping for centre-backs in the transfer window

Chelsea are rumored to be targeting 22-year-old Jules Koundé from Sevilla. His ability to play as a right sided center back, on the right of a back three, and as a right back makes him an ideal replacement for Azpilicueta in the long term.

Levi Colwill has had a tremendous year on loan in the championship but at 18, it is most likely he will be sent out on another loan, possibly to a Premier League club. If Rüdiger leaves, the Blues will have no option but to go into the market for another top class centre-back along with Koundé.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



chelsea-news.co/2022/02/chelse… Chelsea are reportedly hopeful of landing Jules Kounde for £42m this summer... Chelsea are reportedly hopeful of landing Jules Kounde for £42m this summer...chelsea-news.co/2022/02/chelse… https://t.co/KrdZ7CKaB4

If the Blues decide to sell both Alonso and Emerson, it is imperative they get a top quality left back, since Chilwell is coming back from an ACL injury and will likely be slowly integrated into the first team. VfB Stuttgart left back Borna Sosa is reportedly being scouted by the club. Provided Azpilicueta stays, it seems unlikely that the London club will spend on a right back, especially if Koundé comes in.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson



So I decided to look into whether he’d be a good alternative to Ben Chilwell.



My conclusion…maybe. More cutting-edge insight

football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… Last month, Chelsea were linked with a move for Borna Sosa (I’ve been told he has been watched by club scouts this season).So I decided to look into whether he’d be a good alternative to Ben Chilwell.My conclusion…maybe. More cutting-edge insight Last month, Chelsea were linked with a move for Borna Sosa (I’ve been told he has been watched by club scouts this season).So I decided to look into whether he’d be a good alternative to Ben Chilwell. My conclusion…maybe. More cutting-edge insight 👇 football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be a very interesting summer for the Blues in the transfer window, especially in the defenders’ market. It is imperative that the club and Thomas Tuchel get their transfers right, as another year without a solid challenge for the league title is not something the west London club and its supporters would like to see.

Edited by Manas Mitul

LIVE POLL Q. Which formation would you prefer at Chelsea next season? Back 3 (3-4-2-1/ 3-4-1-2) Back 4 (4-2-2-2/ 4-3-3/ 4-1-4-1) 3 votes so far